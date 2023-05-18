ICL to Participate in Fireside Chat at BMO's 2023 Global Farm to Market Conference

ICL (NYSE: ICL) (TASE: ICL), a leading global specialty minerals company, today announced Aviram Lahav, CFO of ICL, will be presenting at BMO’s 2023 Global Farm to Market Conference at 10:15 a.m. ET on Thursday, May 18, 2023.

A webcast of the event will be available at investors.icl-group.com/reports-news-and-events/default.aspx#events. A replay will be available at the same site for a limited time, following the live event.

About ICL

ICL Group Ltd. is a leading global specialty minerals company, which creates impactful solutions for humanity's sustainability challenges in the food, agriculture and industrial markets. ICL leverages its unique bromine, potash and phosphate resources, its global professional workforce, and its sustainability focused R&D and technological innovation capabilities, to drive the company's growth across its end markets. ICL shares are dual listed on the New York Stock Exchange and the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (NYSE and TASE: ICL). The company employs more than 12,500 people worldwide, and its 2022 revenues totaled approximately $10 billion.

For more information, visit ICL's website at icl-group.com.

To access ICL's interactive CSR report, visit icl-group-sustainability.com.

You can also learn more about ICL on Facebook, LinkedIn, YouTube and Instagram.

