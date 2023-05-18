MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., May 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Iridex Corporation ( IRIX), a provider of innovative ophthalmic laser-based medical products for the treatment of glaucoma and retinal diseases, today reported financial results for the first quarter ended April 1, 2023.



First Quarter 2023 Highlights

Generated total revenue of $13.7 million, an increase of 2% year-over-year

Cyclo G6® product family revenue of $3.7 million increased 4% year-over-year 61 Cyclo G6 Glaucoma Laser Systems sold, compared to 56 in the prior year period Cyclo G6 probe revenue increased 6% year-over-year on decreased unit sales of 13,800 probes

Retina product revenue of $7.2 million was essentially flat year-over-year

Received FDA clearance in February for the new single-spot laser platform for the Iridex 532 and Iridex 577 systems

Cash and cash equivalents totaled approximately $11.0 million as of April 1, 2023



“In addition to receiving FDA clearance in February for our second key laser platform, we were pleased to achieve 19% year-over-year growth in U.S. G6 probe revenue,” said David Bruce, President and CEO. “Although we experienced a modest decline in year-over-year glaucoma probe unit sales resulting from continued international distributor order volatility after a record fourth quarter, we saw strength in international purchases of glaucoma systems. We remain confident in our activities to drive adoption and utilization of our Cyclo G6 glaucoma treatment platform. By leveraging our Sweep Management software and increasing awareness of effective dosing recommendations, we expect clinicians to experience strong clinical outcomes and consistency, leading to increased utilization throughout the year.”

First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Revenue for the three months ended April 1, 2023 was $13.7 million compared to $13.4 million during the same period of the prior year. Total product revenue from the Cyclo G6 glaucoma product group was $3.7 million, an increase of 4% compared to the first quarter of 2022, driven by strong probe ASP growth in the U.S. Retina product revenue in the first quarter was $7.2 million compared to $7.3 million in the prior year, a decrease of 1%. Other revenue, which includes royalties, services, and other legacy products, increased 11% to $2.8 million in the first quarter of 2023 compared to the prior year, primarily driven by higher revenue from Other legacy products.

Gross profit for the first quarter of 2023 remained essentially unchanged at $5.9 million or a 43.3% gross margin, compared to $6.0 million, or a 44.6% gross margin, in the same period of the prior year. The lower gross margin was the result of higher production overhead.

Operating expenses for the first quarter of 2023 were flat at $8.3 million for both the first quarter of 2023 and in the same period of the prior year.

Net loss for the first quarter of 2023 was $2.1 million, or $0.13 per share, compared to a net loss of $2.4 million, or $0.15 per share, in the same period of the prior year.

Cash and cash equivalents totaled $11.0 million as of April 1, 2023. Cash use of $2.9 million in the first quarter included items unique to the first quarter and cash usage is expected to decrease significantly in the remaining quarters of 2023 as inventory levels decrease.

Guidance for Full Year 2023

Iridex reiterated its financial outlook for 2023, expecting Cyclo G6 probe sales of 65,000 to 67,000 representing approximately 9% to 12% growth over 2022 and to expand the Cyclo G6 systems installed base by 225 to 250 systems. Total revenue for the full year is expected to be $57 million to $59 million. 2023 total revenue guidance represents growth of approximately 3% to 6% after adjusting for an approximate $1.5 million reduction of Other Revenue royalty income resulting from the expiration of licensed patents.

About Iridex

Iridex Corporation is a worldwide leader in developing, manufacturing, and marketing innovative and versatile laser-based medical systems, delivery devices and consumable instrumentation for the ophthalmology market. The Company’s proprietary MicroPulse® technology delivers a differentiated treatment that provides safe, effective, and proven treatment for targeted sight-threatening eye conditions. Iridex’s current product line is used for the treatment of glaucoma and diabetic macular edema (DME) and other retinal diseases. Iridex products are sold in the United States through a direct sales force and internationally primarily through a network of independent distributors into more than 100 countries. For further information, visit the Iridex website at www.iridex.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Act of 1934, as amended, including those statements concerning clinical and commercial momentum, market adoption and expansion, demand for and utilization of the Company's products, financial guidance and results and expected sales volumes. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors. Please see a detailed description of these and other risks contained in our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date and will not be updated.

IRIDEX Corporation

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(In thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended April 1, April 2, 2023 2022 Total revenues $ 13,706 $ 13,387 Cost of revenues 7,768 7,410 Gross profit 5,938 5,977 Operating expenses: Research and development 1,749 2,116 Sales and marketing 4,283 4,300 General and administrative 2,250 1,838 Total operating expenses 8,282 8,254 Loss from operations (2,344 ) (2,277 ) Other income (expense), net 266 (94 ) Loss from operations before provision for income taxes (2,078 ) (2,371 ) Provision for income taxes 12 20 Net loss $ (2,090 ) $ (2,391 ) Net loss per share: Basic $ (0.13 ) $ (0.15 ) Diluted $ (0.13 ) $ (0.15 ) Weighted average shares used in computing net loss per share Basic 16,001 15,881 Diluted 16,001 15,881

IRIDEX Corporation

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands and unaudited)

April 1, December 31, 2023 2022 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 11,048 $ 13,922 Accounts receivable, net 10,759 9,768 Inventories 11,241 10,608 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,650 1,468 Total current assets 34,698 35,766 Property and equipment, net 449 462 Intangible assets, net 1,894 1,977 Goodwill 965 965 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 1,423 1,665 Other long-term assets 1,551 1,455 Total assets $ 40,980 $ 42,290



Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 3,669 $ 3,873 Accrued compensation 2,813 2,448 Accrued expenses 2,132 1,548 Other current liabilities 882 968 Accrued warranty 196 168 Deferred revenue 2,424 2,411 Operating lease liabilities 1,046 1,037 Total current liabilities 13,162 12,453 Long-term liabilities: Accrued warranty 124 106 Deferred revenue 11,312 11,742 Operating lease liabilities 472 732 Other long-term liabilities 26 26 Total liabilities 25,096 25,059 Stockholders' equity: Common stock 169 169 Additional paid-in capital 87,312 86,802 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (35 ) (24 ) Accumulated deficit (71,562 ) (69,716 ) Total stockholders' equity 15,884 17,231 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 40,980 $ 42,290



