GoHealth to Present at the 2023 RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcare Conference

2 hours ago
CHICAGO, May 11, 2023

CHICAGO, May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GoHealth, Inc. (GoHealth) (NASDAQ: GOCO), a leading health insurance marketplace and Medicare-focused digital health company, announced the company will present at the 2023 RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcare Conference in New York, NY, on Wednesday, May 17th, 2023, at 1:35 p.m. Eastern Time.

A live webcast of the presentation may be accessed through a link that will be posted on GoHealth's Investor Relations website, https://investors.gohealth.com/. A replay will be available through the same link following the conference.

About GoHealth, Inc.

GoHealth is a leading health insurance marketplace and Medicare-focused digital health company. Enrolling in a health insurance plan can be confusing for customers, and the seemingly small differences between plans can lead to significant out-of-pocket costs or lack of access to critical medicines and even providers. GoHealth combines cutting-edge technology, data science and deep industry expertise to match customers with the healthcare policy and carrier that is right for them. Since its inception, GoHealth has enrolled millions of people in Medicare plans and individual and family plans. For more information, visit https://www.gohealth.com.

