Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE: EEX) (“Emerald” or the “Company”), today announced that Hervé Sedky, President & Chief Executive Officer, and David Doft, Chief Financial Officer, are scheduled to participate in the following investor conferences:

Needham’s 18 th Annual Technology & Media Conference on Wednesday, May 17, 2023 in New York, NY

on Wednesday, May 17, 2023 in New York, NY Goldman Sachs’ Eighth Annual Leveraged Finance and Credit Conference on Tuesday, May 23, 2023 in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA

Interested investors and other parties can access a live webcast of the Company’s presentation at the Needham Technology & Media Conference on Wednesday, May 17th at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time by visiting the Investors section of Emerald’s website at https%3A%2F%2Finvestor.emeraldx.com. An online replay will be available on the same website following the presentation. Management will also be available for one-on-one meetings with investors.

About Emerald

Emerald’s talented and experienced team grows our customers’ businesses 365 days a year through connections, content, and commerce. We expand connections that drive new business opportunities, product discovery, and relationships with over 140 annual events, matchmaking, and lead-gen services. We create content to ensure that our customers are on the cutting edge of their industries and are continually developing their skills. And we power commerce through efficient year-round buying and selling. We do all this by seamlessly integrating in-person and digital platforms and channels. Emerald is immersed in the industries we serve and committed to supporting the communities in which we operate. As true partners, we create experiences that inspire, amaze, and deliver breakthrough results. For more: http%3A%2F%2Fwww.emeraldx.com%2F.

