STOCKHOLM, May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Autoliv, Inc., (NYSE: ALV) (SSE: ALIV.sdb), the worldwide leader in automotive safety systems, today announced the results of its annual general meeting of stockholders held on May 11, 2023.

Annual General Meeting of Stockholders

The Company's 2023 Annual General Meeting of Stockholders (AGM) voted for approval of the following proposals:

The election of Mikael Bratt , Laurie Brlas , Jan Carlson , Hasse Johansson , Leif Johansson , Franz-Josef Kortüm, Frédéric Lissalde, Xiaozhi Liu , Gustav Lundgren , Martin Lundstedt , and Thaddeus "Ted" Senko as directors of the Board for a one-year term ending at the 2024 AGM;

The non-binding, advisory resolution to conduct annual non-binding, advisory votes to approve the Company's executive compensation for its named executive officers; and

The ratification of the appointment of Ernst & Young AB as the Company's independent auditing firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2023 .

Committees of the Board

At the Board meeting, the Board approved the membership of its standing committees as follows:

Audit and Risk Committee :

Ted Senko (Chair), Laurie Brlas , Hasse Johansson , and Gustav Lundgren

Frédéric Lissalde (Chair), Leif Johansson , Xiaozhi Liu , and Martin Lundstedt

Leif Johansson (Chair), Laurie Brlas , Franz-Josef Kortüm, and Frédéric Lissalde

Chairman

The Board resolved that Jan Carlson continues to serve as the Chairman of the Board.

Inquiries:

Investors & Analysts: Anders Trapp, Tel +46 (0)8 587 206 71

Investors & Analysts: Henrik Kaar, Tel +46 (0)8 587 206 14

Media: Gabriella Ekelund, Tel +46 (70) 612 64 24



About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE: ALV; Nasdaq Stockholm: ALIV.sdb) is the worldwide leader in automotive safety systems. Through our group companies, we develop, manufacture and market protective systems, such as airbags, seatbelts, and steering wheels for all major automotive manufacturers in the world as well as mobility safety solutions, such as pedestrian protection, connected safety services and safety solutions for riders of powered two wheelers. At Autoliv, we challenge and re-define the standards of mobility safety to sustainably deliver leading solutions. In 2022, our products saved close to 35,000 lives and reduced more than 450,000 injuries.

Our close to 70,000 associates in 27 countries are passionate about our vision of Saving More Lives and quality is at the heart of everything we do. We drive innovation, research, and development at our 14 technical centers, with their 20 test tracks. Sales in 2022 amounted to US $ 8.8 billion. For more information go to www.autoliv.com.

