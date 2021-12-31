HYZON MOTORS RECEIVES FILING EXTENSION FROM NASDAQ

ROCHESTER, N.Y., May 11, 2023

ROCHESTER, N.Y., May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ: HYZN), a global supplier of zero-emission heavy-duty fuel cell electric vehicles, today announced it received approval from the Nasdaq Hearings Panel for a filing extension of the company's outstanding financial statements. This approval is in response to Hyzon's May 5, 2023 request to file its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, by May 31, 2023 and its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 by June 7, 2023.

On May 5, 2023, Hyzon notified the Nasdaq Hearings Panel that the company would need to seek a filing extension for its outstanding financial statements. This extension allows Hyzon to work with its auditors, KPMG LLP, to complete the annual audit of the company's financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2022, and also to file the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, by June 7, 2023.

Hyzon is working diligently to file the financial reports as soon as practicable. Should the company file according to this schedule, Hyzon anticipates being in full compliance with NASDAQ listing requirements for periodic filings and scheduling regular earnings calls beginning this summer.

About Hyzon
Hyzon is a global supplier of fuel cell electric mobility, with US operations in the Rochester, Chicago and Detroit areas, and international operations in the Netherlands, Australia, and China. Hyzon is an energy transition accelerator and technology innovator, providing solutions in the transport sector with a focus on commercial vehicles and hydrogen supply infrastructure. Utilizing its proprietary hydrogen fuel cell technology, Hyzon's mission is to supply zero-emission heavy duty trucks to customers in North America, Europe and around the world to mitigate emissions from diesel transportation - one of the single largest sources of carbon emissions globally. The Company is contributing to the adoption of fuel cell electric vehicles through its demonstrated technology advantage, fuel cell system performance, and innovation. Visit www.hyzonmotors.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements, other than statements of present or historical fact included in this press release, are forward-looking statements. When used in this press release, the words "aims", "could," "should," "will," "may," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "expect," "project," the negative of such terms and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions about future events and are based on currently available information as to the outcome and timing of future events. Except as otherwise required by applicable law, Hyzon disclaims any duty to update any forward-looking statements, all of which are expressly qualified by the statements in this section, to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release. Hyzon cautions you that these forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the control of Hyzon, including risks and uncertainties described in the "Risk Factors" section of Hyzon's Annual Report on Form 10-K/A for the year ended December 31, 2021 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on March 14, 2023, and other documents filed by Hyzon from time to time with the SEC. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Hyzon gives no assurances that Hyzon will achieve its expectations.

SOURCE Hyzon Motors Inc.

