MediWound to Report First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Conference Call and Webcast Scheduled for Tuesday, May 30th at 8:30 am Eastern Time

YAVNE, Israel, May 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MediWound Ltd. ( MDWD), the global leader in next-generation enzymatic therapeutics for tissue repair, today announced that the Company will release its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023 on Tuesday, May 30, 2023.

Following the release, MediWound's management will host a conference call and live webcast at 8:30am Eastern Time to discuss the financial results, provide corporate updates and answer questions.
Dial-in and call details are as follows:

Conference Call & Webcast Details
Toll-Free:1-833-630-1956
Israel: 1-80-921-2373
International:1-412-317-1837
Webcast: Click HERE

To access the call, participants should dial the applicable telephone number above at least 5 minutes prior to the start of the call. An archived version of the webcast will be available for replay on the Investors section of the MediWound website.

About MediWound

MediWound Ltd. ( MDWD) is the global leader in next-generation enzymatic therapeutics focused on non-surgical tissue repair. Specializing in the development, production and commercialization of solutions that seek to replace existing standards of care, the Company is committed to providing rapid and effective biologics that improve patient experiences and outcomes, while reducing costs and unnecessary surgeries.

MediWound’s first drug, NexoBrid®, is an FDA-approved orphan biologic for eschar removal in severe burns that can replace surgical interventions and minimize associated costs and complications. Utilizing the same core biotherapeutic enzymatic platform technology, MediWound has developed a strong R&D pipeline including the Company’s lead drug under development, EscharEx®. EscharEx is a Phase III biologic for debridement of chronic wounds with significant advantages over the $300 million monopoly legacy drug and an opportunity to expand the market. The Phase III study is expected to start in Q4 2023. Additionally, MediWound has a Phase I/II biologic for basal cell carcinoma, MW005, with results expected in Q3 2023.

For more information visit www.mediwound.com and follow the Company on LinkedIn.

Contacts:
Hani Luxenburg
Chief Financial Officer
MediWound Ltd.
[email protected]		Monique Kosse
Managing Director, LifeSci Advisors
212-915-3820
[email protected]


ti?nf=ODgzNzU2NyM1NTkwNTI2IzIwMTY4NjE=
MediWound-Ltd-.png

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.