Remitly Announces Investor Conference Participation for May 2023

44 minutes ago
SEATTLE, May 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Remitly Global, Inc. ( RELY) (“Remitly”), a leading digital financial services provider for immigrants and their families, today announced that its management team will present at the following investor conferences during the month of May:

Barclays Emerging Payments and FinTech Forum

Date: Thursday, May 18, 2023

Time: 2:25 p.m. Eastern Time / 11:25 a.m. Pacific Time

JP Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference

Date: Monday, May 22, 2023

Time: 9:20 a.m. Eastern Time / 6:20 a.m. Pacific Time

The presentations will be webcast live from Remitly’s investor relations website at https://ir.remitly.com/. A replay of the events will be available on the investor relations website following the presentation.

About Remitly
Remitly is a leading digital financial services provider for immigrants and their families in over 170 countries around the world. Remitly helps immigrants send money home in a safe, reliable and transparent manner. Its digitally native, cross-border remittance app eliminates the long wait times, complexities and fees typical of traditional remittance processes. Building on its strong foundation, Remitly is expanding its suite of products to further its mission and transform financial services for immigrants all around the world.

Investor Relations Contact:

Stephen Shulstein

Vice President of Investor Relations

[email protected]

Media Contact:

Kendall Sadler

[email protected]


