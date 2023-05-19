Le Sueur, MN, May 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FOMO WORLDWIDE, INC. (US FOMC). Business Media Solutions, Inc.’s (“BMS”) intRAtrain unit has won a contract to develop a series of training modules for a large animal health company in early June. The custom-designed training modules will be used by over 1,000 sales reps in the United States and Canada. An initial five-figure contract development is expected to be completed in late 2023, with potential upside from follow-on work.



intRAtrain will work extensively with the client to design, develop and implement the modules targeted at the core competencies the sellers need to be successful. To encourage learning, modules will be short in nature, covering the key foundational drivers, product details, and economic drivers impacting product sales.

CEO of Business Media Solutions, Inc. Jerry Van Oort noted: “We are excited to get started on the development of these modules. As an organization, we have experience in the animal health industry and understand how changing markets can easily impact product success. Our team is driven to design training products that will position the sales organization for success now and into the future. Understanding disease state and technical knowledge is critical for animal health sales reps.” Click on this link to view demo clips

Additional phases of development are expected after the completion of the first series in 2023. These phases are expected to increase the audience size and further expand the scope of products and science-based topics covered.

Business Media Solutions, Inc. is currently under definitive agreement to merge into and join forces with FOMO WORLDWIDE, INC.’s education technology division. The Companies intend to bring the world custom enterprise content and training married to learning management systems (“LMS”), which together represent an over $100 billion addressable market in the U.S. and abroad. BMS is currently tracking an active quarterly sales pipeline in its focused areas of agriculture and food verticals in the mid six figures with deal sizes ranging from $25,000 to $200,000 across all service offerings.

For further information on the BMS - FOMO transaction, see the following:

https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2023/04/20/2651289/0/en/FOMO-WORLDWIDE-TO-ENTER-GLOBAL-CORPORATE-E-LEARNING-MARKET-AGREES-TO-ACQUIRE-BUSINESS-MEDIA-SOLUTIONS-INC.html

About Business Media Solutions, Inc.

Business Media Solutions, Inc. (www.intratrain.com & www.inspectitrac.com) is a training, testing, inspections, and management systems company specializing in helping companies in the food, agribusiness, animal health and nutrition, and general industries, grow and realize a positive return on their investment. The BMS approach can result in better trained employees, reduced risk, lower costs, and improved ROI.

About FOMO WORLDWIDE, INC.

FOMO WORLDWIDE, INC. (US FOMC) ( www.fomoworldwide.com ) is a publicly traded company focused on business incubation and acceleration. The Company invests in and advises emerging companies aligned with a growth mandate. FOMO is developing direct investment and affiliations - majority- and minority-owned as well as in joint venture formats - that afford targets access to the public markets for expansion capital as well as spin-out options to become their own stand-alone public companies.

Forward Looking Statements

Statements in this press release about our future expectations, including without limitation, the likelihood that FOMO WORLDWIDE, INC. will be able to meet minimum sales expectations, be successful and profitable in the market, bring significant value to FOMO’s stockholders, and leverage capital markets to execute its growth strategy, constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and as that term is defined in the Private Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and are subject to change at any time, and our actual results could differ materially from expected results. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this statement or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law. FOMO’s business strategy described in this press release is subject to innumerable risks, most significantly, whether the Company is successful in securing adequate financing. Additionally, although the Company has announced letters of intent to acquire additional companies, there is absolutely no assurances that any such transactions will result in a completed acquisition. No information in this press release should be construed in any form, shape, or manner as an indication of the Company’s future revenues, financial condition, or stock price.

Investor Contact