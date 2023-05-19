PAR Technology Corporation to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE: PAR) a global restaurant technology company and provider of unified commerce for enterprise restaurants today announced that PAR CEO, Savneet Singh, will participate in two upcoming investor conferences.

PAR will participate in fireside chats at the 18th Annual Needham Technology and Media Conference on Tuesday, May 16, and at the J.P. Morgan 51st Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference on Tuesday, May 23. PAR management will also conduct one-on-one meetings with investors and analysts during the conferences.

Event: Needham Technology and Media Conference
Date: Tuesday, May 16, 2023
Time: 12:45 p.m. ET / 9:45 a.m. PT

Event: J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference
Date: Tuesday, May 23, 2023
Time: 9:30 a.m. ET / 6:30 a.m. PT

Live webcasts of the Company’s presentations will be available by visiting PAR Technology’s website at https%3A%2F%2Fwww.partech.com%2Finvestor-relations%2F . Replays of the webcasts will be available following the conclusion of each live presentation broadcast.

ABOUT PAR TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION

For more than 40 years, PAR Technology Corporation’s (NYSE Symbol: PAR) cutting-edge products and services have helped bold and passionate restaurant brands build lasting guest relationships. We are the partner enterprise restaurants rely on when they need to serve amazing moments from open to close, during the most hectic rush hours, and when the world forces them to adapt and overcome. More than 70,000 restaurants in more than 110 countries use PAR’s restaurant point-of-sale, customer loyalty and engagement, payments, omnichannel digital ordering and delivery, and back-office software solutions as well as industry leading hardware and drive-thru offerings. To learn more, visit partech.com or connect with us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. Additionally, the Company's Environmental, Social, and Governance report can be found at https%3A%2F%2Fwww.partech.com%2Fcompany%2FESG.

