Consumer Automotive Finance, Inc. Announces Plans to File S-1 Registration Statement

Author's Avatar
44 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Company Plans to Up List to OTC QB, and Change Name to Innate Global, Inc.

CHARLOTTE, NC / ACCESSWIRE / May 12, 2023 / Consumer Automotive Finance, Inc. (

OTCPK:CAFI, Financial) is a company that operates in the sports supplement, fitness equipment, and health and wellness industries. As part of its expansion strategy, the company seeks to acquire revenue-generating companies that complement its portfolio and enhance its position in these sectors. Consumer Automotive Finance, Inc. is excited to announce that it has retained counsel to file an S-1 registration statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The filing is a significant step for the company as it moves towards becoming a fully reporting company.

image.png

Consumer Automotive Finance, Inc. is happy to announce its desire to up-list to the OTCQB exchange in addition to the S-1 filing. This action will benefit the company and its shareholders by increasing visibility and giving it access to a wider spectrum of investors.

As part of this transformation, the Company will also change its name to Innate Global, Inc., and is in the process of selecting a new ticker symbol. The new name and ticker symbol will better reflect the company's global focus and strategic vision.

"We are thrilled to be taking these important steps towards our goal of becoming a fully reporting company," said Brandon Spikes, CEO of Consumer Automotive Finance, Inc. "These actions are a testament of our commitment to our shareholders, and we are excited about the opportunities that lie ahead for Innate Global, Inc."

About Consumer Automotive Finance, Inc.: Innate Global, Inc. (formerly Consumer Automotive Finance, Inc.) is a company with three subsidiaries that operate in the sports supplement, fitness equipment, and health and wellness industries, respectively. Its subsidiaries are 51, LLC, a sports supplement brand, The Quickness, which holds a patent for innovative sports training equipment designed to improve linebacker training, and Astound NMN, a brand of anti-aging DNA repairing supplements. The company is dedicated to providing innovative products and cutting-edge technology that help people achieve their fitness and wellness goals. Additionally, Innate Global, Inc. is actively seeking to acquire revenue-generating companies to further expand its portfolio.

Safe Harbor Statement:

The information posted in this release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by the use of the words "may," "will," "should," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "continue," "estimate," "project," "intend," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, general economic and business conditions, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in technology and methods of marketing, delays in completing various engineering and manufacturing programs, changes in customer order patterns, changes in product mix, continued success in technological advances and delivering technological innovations, shortages in components, production delays due to performance quality issues with outsourced components, and various other factors beyond the Company's control.

Contact:

Website: www.innateg.com
Twitter: https://twitter.com/InnateGlobal
Brandon Spikes | CEO
Consumer Automotive Finance, Inc.
Phone: +1 704-692-6685
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE: Consumer Automotive Finance, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/754513/Consumer-Automotive-Finance-Inc-Announces-Plans-to-File-S-1-Registration-Statement

img.ashx?id=754513

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.