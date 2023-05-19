Company Plans to Up List to OTC QB, and Change Name to Innate Global, Inc.

CHARLOTTE, NC / ACCESSWIRE / May 12, 2023 / Consumer Automotive Finance, Inc. ( OTCPK:CAFI, Financial) is a company that operates in the sports supplement, fitness equipment, and health and wellness industries. As part of its expansion strategy, the company seeks to acquire revenue-generating companies that complement its portfolio and enhance its position in these sectors. Consumer Automotive Finance, Inc. is excited to announce that it has retained counsel to file an S-1 registration statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The filing is a significant step for the company as it moves towards becoming a fully reporting company.

Consumer Automotive Finance, Inc. is happy to announce its desire to up-list to the OTCQB exchange in addition to the S-1 filing. This action will benefit the company and its shareholders by increasing visibility and giving it access to a wider spectrum of investors.

As part of this transformation, the Company will also change its name to Innate Global, Inc., and is in the process of selecting a new ticker symbol. The new name and ticker symbol will better reflect the company's global focus and strategic vision.

"We are thrilled to be taking these important steps towards our goal of becoming a fully reporting company," said Brandon Spikes, CEO of Consumer Automotive Finance, Inc. "These actions are a testament of our commitment to our shareholders, and we are excited about the opportunities that lie ahead for Innate Global, Inc."

About Consumer Automotive Finance, Inc.: Innate Global, Inc. (formerly Consumer Automotive Finance, Inc.) is a company with three subsidiaries that operate in the sports supplement, fitness equipment, and health and wellness industries, respectively. Its subsidiaries are 51, LLC, a sports supplement brand, The Quickness, which holds a patent for innovative sports training equipment designed to improve linebacker training, and Astound NMN, a brand of anti-aging DNA repairing supplements. The company is dedicated to providing innovative products and cutting-edge technology that help people achieve their fitness and wellness goals. Additionally, Innate Global, Inc. is actively seeking to acquire revenue-generating companies to further expand its portfolio.

The information posted in this release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by the use of the words "may," "will," "should," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "continue," "estimate," "project," "intend," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, general economic and business conditions, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in technology and methods of marketing, delays in completing various engineering and manufacturing programs, changes in customer order patterns, changes in product mix, continued success in technological advances and delivering technological innovations, shortages in components, production delays due to performance quality issues with outsourced components, and various other factors beyond the Company's control.

