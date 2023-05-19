TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / May 12, 2023 / Gratomic Inc. ("Gratomic", "GRAT", or the "Company") ( TSXV:GRAT, Financial)( OTCQX:CBULF, Financial)(FSE:CB82) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Hermanus (Manie) Silver as Mine Manager at its 100% owned Aukam graphite mine and processing plant located 200 km east of the port of Lüderitz in Namibia.

During his 42 years of open-pit and open-cast mining experience, Manie held positions as Mine Manager, COO, and CEO and is still instrumental in starting up and managing mining projects across Africa. He also consulted as Senior Engineer in mining metals and minerals within and outside the African continent, and as far as Mali and Kazakhstan.

As Senior Engineer for the Highland Group in Eritrea, Angola, and Zambia on gold, copper, and diamonds, he was responsible for improving mine capex and opex and training senior management at Zambia Copper, DRC Copper, and Angola Diamond Mines. He also served as CEO for Miranda Coal.

Positions Held

Operations Director, Namibia Contracts mining

Senior Consultant, Basil Read, Rosh Pinah, Namibia, responsible for planning total project improvements, productivity, and cost

Managing Director, EBM Copper Mining, Namibia, starting up a new surface mining project

General Manager, Tharisa Mineral, restructuring the mining operations to extend the life-of-mine plan with improved profits and sustainability

Manie's current role at the Gratomic Graphite (Pty) Ltd. Aukam Project is primarily, but not limited to, planning future mine production, and organizing and supervising all mining activities. They include overseeing mine development and tunnelling, checking the quality of stone, rock, and minerals, and inspecting the mine to ensure a safe working environment.

Arno Brand, President and CEO of Gratomic, commented, "We are very pleased with the appointment of Mr. Silver, who brings decades of experience in mine management and is a valuable addition to Gratomic going forward."

About Gratomic

Gratomic is a multinational company with projects in Namibia, Brazil, and Canada. Its aim is to become a leading graphite supplier and to secure a strong position in the electric vehicle (EV) battery supply chain through developing its flagship Aukam graphite mine and ongoing exploration at the Capim Grosso property. Gratomic will continue to explore graphite opportunities that show the potential to produce the specific flake size and purity required for active anodes.

Large quantities of high-quality vein graphite have been shipped for testing to confirm their suitability as anode material. Gratomic is confident that the test results will provide a unique competitive advantage in the desired target markets. The Company will continue to update the public on the status of these tests and will share results as they become available.

On the January 25, 2023 Gratomic announced that it had entered into a LOI with Graphex Technologies to supply graphite through existing facilities and develop a downstream processing facility in the continental US.

Gratomic has entered into a collaborative agreement with Forge Nano to use its patented atomic layer deposition (ALD) technology to coat the spherical graphite required in lithium-ion batteries.

