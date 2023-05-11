PR Newswire
KINGSEY FALLS, QC, May 12, 2023
KINGSEY FALLS, QC, May 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Cascades Inc. (TSX: CAS) (the ''Company'' or ''Cascades''), a leader in the recovery and manufacturing of green packaging and hygiene products, held its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on May 11, 2023. The eleven (11) candidates proposed as directors were duly elected directors of the Company by a majority of the votes cast by the shareholders by proxy and by electronic ballot, as follows:
Name of Nominee
Votes FOR
%
Votes
%
Alain Lemaire
68,179,816
94.33
4,101,481
5.67
Sylvie Lemaire
69,408,998
96.03
2,872,299
3.97
Sylvie Vachon
67,193,321
92.96
5,087,976
7.04
Mario Plourde
69,572,254
96.25
2,709,043
3.75
Michelle Cormier
69,629,645
96.33
2,651,652
3.67
Patrick Lemaire
69,050,858
95.53
3,230,439
4.47
Hubert T. Lacroix
70,296,395
97.25
1,984,902
2.75
Mélanie Dunn
69,417,662
96.04
2,863,635
3.96
Nelson Gentiletti
69,547,534
96.22
2,733,763
3.78
Elif Lévesque
70,335,087
97.31
1,946,210
2.69
Alex N. Blanco
71,969,658
99.57
311,639
0.43
Final voting results on all matters voted on at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on May 11, will be filed with the Canadian Securities Regulators.
Founded in 1964, Cascades offers sustainable, innovative, and value-added packaging, hygiene, and recovery solutions. The company employs 10,000 talents across a network of close to 80 facilities in North America. Driven by its participative management, half a century of experience in recycling, and continuous research and development efforts, Cascades continues to provide innovative products that customers have come to rely on, while contributing to the well-being of people, communities, and the entire planet. Cascades' shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol CAS.
