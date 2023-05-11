PR Newswire

KINGSEY FALLS, QC, May 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Cascades Inc. (TSX: CAS) (the ''Company'' or ''Cascades''), a leader in the recovery and manufacturing of green packaging and hygiene products, held its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on May 11, 2023. The eleven (11) candidates proposed as directors were duly elected directors of the Company by a majority of the votes cast by the shareholders by proxy and by electronic ballot, as follows:

Name of Nominee Votes FOR % Votes

WITHHELD % Alain Lemaire 68,179,816 94.33 4,101,481 5.67 Sylvie Lemaire 69,408,998 96.03 2,872,299 3.97 Sylvie Vachon 67,193,321 92.96 5,087,976 7.04 Mario Plourde 69,572,254 96.25 2,709,043 3.75 Michelle Cormier 69,629,645 96.33 2,651,652 3.67 Patrick Lemaire 69,050,858 95.53 3,230,439 4.47 Hubert T. Lacroix 70,296,395 97.25 1,984,902 2.75 Mélanie Dunn 69,417,662 96.04 2,863,635 3.96 Nelson Gentiletti 69,547,534 96.22 2,733,763 3.78 Elif Lévesque 70,335,087 97.31 1,946,210 2.69 Alex N. Blanco 71,969,658 99.57 311,639 0.43



Final voting results on all matters voted on at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on May 11, will be filed with the Canadian Securities Regulators.

Founded in 1964, Cascades offers sustainable, innovative, and value-added packaging, hygiene, and recovery solutions. The company employs 10,000 talents across a network of close to 80 facilities in North America. Driven by its participative management, half a century of experience in recycling, and continuous research and development efforts, Cascades continues to provide innovative products that customers have come to rely on, while contributing to the well-being of people, communities, and the entire planet. Cascades' shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol CAS.

