KINGSEY FALLS, QC, May 12, 2023

KINGSEY FALLS, QC, May 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Cascades Inc. (TSX: CAS) (the ''Company'' or ''Cascades''), a leader in the recovery and manufacturing of green packaging and hygiene products, held its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on May 11, 2023. The eleven (11) candidates proposed as directors were duly elected directors of the Company by a majority of the votes cast by the shareholders by proxy and by electronic ballot, as follows:

Name of Nominee

Votes FOR

%

Votes
WITHHELD

%

Alain Lemaire

68,179,816

94.33

4,101,481

5.67

Sylvie Lemaire

69,408,998

96.03

2,872,299

3.97

Sylvie Vachon

67,193,321

92.96

5,087,976

7.04

Mario Plourde

69,572,254

96.25

2,709,043

3.75

Michelle Cormier

69,629,645

96.33

2,651,652

3.67

Patrick Lemaire

69,050,858

95.53

3,230,439

4.47

Hubert T. Lacroix

70,296,395

97.25

1,984,902

2.75

Mélanie Dunn

69,417,662

96.04

2,863,635

3.96

Nelson Gentiletti

69,547,534

96.22

2,733,763

3.78

Elif Lévesque

70,335,087

97.31

1,946,210

2.69

Alex N. Blanco

71,969,658

99.57

311,639

0.43


Final voting results on all matters voted on at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on May 11, will be filed with the Canadian Securities Regulators.

Founded in 1964, Cascades offers sustainable, innovative, and value-added packaging, hygiene, and recovery solutions. The company employs 10,000 talents across a network of close to 80 facilities in North America. Driven by its participative management, half a century of experience in recycling, and continuous research and development efforts, Cascades continues to provide innovative products that customers have come to rely on, while contributing to the well-being of people, communities, and the entire planet. Cascades' shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol CAS.

