Agora, Inc. to Report First Quarter 2023 Financial Results on May 30, 2023

13 hours ago
SANTA CLARA, Calif., May 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agora, Inc. ( API), a pioneer and leader in real-time engagement technology, will release its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023 after the close of U.S. markets on May 30, 2023. Agora, Inc. will host a conference call to discuss the financial results at 6 p.m. Pacific Time / 9:00 p.m. Eastern Time on the same day. Details for the conference call are as follows:

Event title: Agora, Inc. 1Q 2023 Financial Results

The call will be available at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/e3d7cd7k

Investors who want to hear the call should log on at least 15 minutes prior to the broadcast. Participants may register for the call with the link below.

https://register.vevent.com/register/BI36213ce1b6594210a60d507b01fe8524

Please visit Agora, Inc.’s investor relations website at https://investor.agora.io on May 30, 2023 to view the earnings release and accompanying slides prior to the conference call.

About Agora, Inc.

Agora, Inc. is the holding company of two independent businesses, Agora and Shengwang.

Headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Agora is a pioneer and global leader in Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS), providing developers with simple, flexible, and powerful application programming interfaces, or APIs, to embed real-time voice, video, interactive live-streaming, chat, whiteboard, and artificial intelligence capabilities into their applications.

Headquartered in Shanghai, China, Shengwang is the leading Real-Time Engagement PaaS provider in the China market.

Investor Contact:
Fionna Chen
[email protected]
Media Contact:
[email protected]
