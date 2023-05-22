COLMAR, Penn., May 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dorman Products, Inc. ( DORM, Financial) announced today the release of almost 200 new motor vehicle parts, more than a third of which are aftermarket-exclusive repair solutions. The new products provide repair professionals and owners greater freedom to fix motor vehicles and expand revenue and profit opportunities for Dorman’s retailers and distributors.



This month’s new releases include a first-to-the-aftermarket suspension sway bar bracket kit (928-581) designed to fit more than one million 2011-2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee and Dodge Durango SUVs on the road today. When the sway bar bushings fail on those popular vehicles, the dealer solution is to offer a complete sway bar assembly. The new Dorman® OE FIX™ suspension sway bar bracket kit is designed to be installed on the factory sway bar, saving labor and expense on its initial installation and during future sway bar bushing replacements. The kit contains a pair of sturdy top and bottom mounting brackets, two premium quality split bushings, and the hardware needed for the swap that helps eliminate future sway bar repair hassles.

Dorman is also introducing an OE FIX torque converter lock-up solenoid (926-408) designed to match the fit and function of the original part on almost 4 million 2012-2020 Subaru vehicles. On those cars, if varnish buildup or a short circuit causes the factory solenoid to fail and generate a P2763 trouble code, the dealer requires replacing the entire valve body assembly. Dorman’s new repair solution saves significant expense by allowing the replacement of just the failed solenoid rather than the entire assembly.

Continuing to build on its position as one of the leading manufacturers of upgraded engine hoses, a new OE FIX engine heater hose assembly (626-738) is offering a combined 5 million repair opportunities on certain late-model Cadillac, Chevrolet, and GMC trucks and SUVs. Dorman’s improved design incorporates a rugged aluminum Y connector to replace the original equipment hose’s plastic connector, which can become brittle and crack from heat.

Other new product highlights for May 2023 include:

A tailgate handle (15700) designed to match the fit, function and performance of the original equipment handle on 3 million Ram vehicle variants. Tailgate handles on these hardworking vehicles get a lot of use and over time can malfunction and fail. The Dorman replacement handle is manufactured from rugged metal, easy to install, and is prepped to be painted to match the vehicle.

An integrated thermostat housing assembly (902-1089) offering a combined 3 million repair opportunities on Ford and Lincoln vehicles. The new assembly is specifically engineered to withstand extreme temperature changes and resist cracking and leaking. It comes complete with a cover and thermostat for a thorough, professional repair.

These are just a few of Dorman’s featured new product releases this month, which include replacement components and assemblies for passenger and commercial vehicles of every type and powertrain. To sign up to receive all of Dorman’s new product announcements directly every month, visit DormanProducts.com/signup. To learn more about Dorman, take the Dorman Virtual Tour at DormanProducts.com/tour.

Note: Vehicle-in-Operation (VIO) information in this press release is based on Dorman’s analysis of third-party reports.

