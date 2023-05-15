VIAVI Introduces T/Rx Electromagnetic Spectrum Solution

May 15, 2023
CHANDLER, Ariz., May 15, 2023

CHANDLER, Ariz., May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAVI) (NASDAQ: VIAV) today introduced T/Rx, a cutting-edge solution designed to meet the unique needs of professionals operating in complex radio frequency (RF) environments. The T/Rx will be on display at VIAVI Booth #F4 at AOC Europe, Bonn, Germany, May 15-17, 2023.

The VIAVI T/Rx is a compact, lightweight, ruggedized system that provides users with the ability to sense, capture, replay, alter, and train RF signals with unprecedented precision and flexibility. Commercial applications include RF environment monitoring and recording, RF generation for network stress and loading, interference detection and analysis, and spectrum deconfliction. Military applications include Signal and Electronic Intelligence collection, electronic protection/support/attack, and interference detection and analysis. The modular hardware and software architecture allows the T/Rx to be configured for different RF environments. Whether for commercial or military applications, T/Rx provides a comprehensive set of tools and capabilities to enable mission success.

T/Rx is designed for ease of use and swift deployment in a variety of environments, including air, sea, and land vehicles, backpacks, and fixed installations. When coupled with the VIAVI Ranger system, the most comprehensive test solution for live analysis or offline forensic RF post-processing, T/Rx allows users to adapt to changing RF environments and create a realistic, dynamic electromagnetic spectrum for any scenario.

"VIAVI understands the importance of providing a modular and easy-to-use solution for our commercial and military and defense customers, and T/Rx is the culmination of years of research and development in transmit and receive signal processing," said Mark Pickard, Director, Synthetic and Modular, VIAVI. "With the VIAVI T/Rx, operators can easily understand and control the electromagnetic environment with a stand-alone system or with distributed emitters and sensors in larger areas of operation. The T/Rx was developed for complex RF problem solving."

Product Features

  • High performance, modular multi-channel RF architecture
  • High-speed signal acquisition, processing, and storage
  • Real-time signal analysis and generation features
  • Flexible signal recording and playback
  • SCA 4.1 eCo Suite Software Defined Radio Core Framework Environment
  • Intuitive user interface for ease of use and scenario customization

About VIAVI
VIAVI (NASDAQ: VIAV) is a global provider of network test, monitoring and assurance solutions for communications service providers, hyperscalers, equipment manufacturers, enterprises, government and avionics. VIAVI is also a leader in light management technologies for 3D sensing, anti-counterfeiting, consumer electronics, industrial, automotive, government and aerospace applications. Together with our customers and partners we are United in Possibility, finding innovative ways to solve real-world problems. Learn more about VIAVI at www.viavisolutions.com. Follow us on VIAVI Perspectives, LinkedIn, Twitter, YouTube and Facebook.

