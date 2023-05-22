ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program
VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands – ASML Holding N.V. (ASML, Financial) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.
|Date
|Total repurchased shares
|Weighted average price
|Total repurchased value
|08-May-23
|11,156
|€589.18
|€6,572,910
|09-May-23
|14,982
|€586.31
|€8,784,045
|10-May-23
|14,300
|€591.18
|€8,453,881
|11-May-23
|13,267
|€598.05
|€7,934,336
|12-May-23
|13,294
|€597.06
|€7,937,256
ASML’s current share buyback program was announced on 10 November 2022, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/en/news/share-buybacks
This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).
|Media Relations Contacts
|Investor Relations Contacts
|Monique Mols, phone +31 6 528 444 18
|Skip Miller, phone +1 480 235 0934
|Marcel Kemp, phone +31 40 268 6494
|Peter Cheang, phone +886 3 659 6771