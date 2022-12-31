PR Newswire

CAESAREA, Israel, May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- IceCure Medical Ltd. (Nasdaq: ICCM) (TASE: ICCM) developer of the ProSense® System, a minimally-invasive cryoablation technology that destroys tumors by freezing as an alternative to surgical tumor removal, today announced that it will release its financial and operational results for the three months ended March 31, 2023 with a press release prior to the market open on Monday, May 22, 2023 and will host a conference call at 10:00 a.m. ET that day to discuss the results and corporate developments.

Conference call & webcast info:

May 22, 2023 at 10:00 am ET

US: 1-888-642-5032

Israel/International: +972-3-918-0610

Live webcast: https://veidan.activetrail.biz/IcecureQ1-2023

A replay of the call will be available at: https://ir.icecure-medical.com/news-events/events-presentations

About IceCure Medical

IceCure Medical (Nasdaq: ICCM) (TASE: ICCM) develops and markets ProSense®, an advanced liquid-nitrogen-based cryoablation therapy for the treatment of tumors (benign and cancerous) by freezing, with the primary focus areas being breast, kidney, bone and lung cancer. Its minimally invasive technology is a safe and effective alternative to hospital surgical tumor removal that is easily performed in a relatively short procedure. The system is marketed and sold worldwide for the indications cleared and approved to date including in the U.S., Europe, and China.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other Federal and Israeli securities laws. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates" and similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. For example, IceCure is using forward looking statement in this press release when it discusses the scheduling of a conference call and reporting its financial and operational results for first quarter ended March 31, 2023. Because such statements deal with future events and are based on IceCure's current expectations, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties and actual results, performance, or achievements of IceCure could differ materially from those described in or implied by the statements in this press release. The forward-looking statements contained or implied in this press release are subject to other risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2022 filed with the SEC on March 29, 2023, and other documents filed with or furnished to the SEC which are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

IR Contact:

Michael Polyviou

732.232.6914

Email: [email protected]

Todd Kehrli

310.625.4462

Email: [email protected]

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1941429/IceCure_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/icecure-to-report-first-quarter-2023-financial--operational-results-on-301824517.html

SOURCE IceCure Medical