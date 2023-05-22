Penn State Extends Long-Term Apparel Partnership with HanesBrands

Author's Avatar
9 hours ago
Article's Main Image

HanesBrands (HBI) and Penn State today announced a multi-year extension of their current apparel partnership that gives HBI exclusive rights in the mass retail channel. The global apparel company, which owns the iconic Champion and Hanes brands, has a decades-long partnership with Penn State.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230515005265/en/

Penn_State_logo.jpg

HanesBrands, the world’s largest supplier of collegiate fan apparel, extends exclusive rights to Penn State fanwear in the mass retail channel. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Penn State joins the University of Michigan, Clemson, Auburn, N.C. State and more than two dozen other elite schools that have exclusive mass retail partnerships with HBI. The company is renowned for its world-class, in-house design expertise, manufacturing proficiency and commitment to sustainability.

“We are committed to providing Penn State, a university steeped in tradition, with quality, creative apparel that fans love,” said John Fryer, HanesBrands President of Licensed Sports Apparel. “In addition to our partnership in the mass retail channel, iconic Champion apparel will be available to Nittany Lion fans on campus and around the world.”

In addition to Champion and Hanes brands, the eco-forward Alternative Apparel brand and ComfortWash® brand are also included in the company’s collegiate apparel program. Alternative Apparel is known for its soft, stylish and sustainable products, and the ComfortWash collection features vintage-washed tees and sweats made with U.S. grown cotton.

In addition to the mass retail channel, the partnership includes collaborative retail activations marking key rivalries and events.

The partnership extension with HanesBrands, which includes apparel like tees, sweats and jackets (excluding headwear), was completed in conjunction with the university’s exclusive licensing agent, CLC.

HanesBrands

HanesBrands (NYSE: HBI) makes everyday apparel that is known and loved by consumers around the world for comfort, quality and value. Among the company’s iconic brands are Hanes, the leading basic apparel brand in the United States; Champion, an innovator at the intersection of lifestyle and athletic apparel; and Bonds, which is setting new standards for design and sustainability. HBI employs 51,000 associates in 32 countries and has built a strong reputation for workplace quality and ethical business practices. The company, a longtime leader in sustainability, launched aggressive 2030 goals to improve the lives of people, protect the planet and produce sustainable products. HBI is building on its unmatched strengths to unlock its #FullPotential and deliver long-term growth that benefits all of its stakeholders.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230515005265r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230515005265/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.