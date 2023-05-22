Limoneira Company (the “Company” or “Limoneira”) (Nasdaq: LMNR), a diversified citrus growing, packing, selling and marketing company with related agribusiness activities and real estate development operations, today released its annual sustainability report. The report highlights Limoneira’s continued progress on its environmental, social and governance (ESG) practices. The report was prepared in accordance with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

“Sustainable land stewardship is at the core of our organization and has guided our farming practices for 130 years,“ said Harold Edwards, President and CEO of Limoneira. “We are committed to being a catalyst for positive change and this report allows us to outline our ESG pillars, along with our annual performance against those pillars, and identify areas of improvement as we work towards creating a better future and long term value for shareholders, employees and customers.”

Annual Sustainability Report Highlights:

-Renewable energy powered over 44% of all operations at Limoneira, an increase from over 30% in the prior year

-Expanded the implementation of climate-smart agricultural practices

-Increased diversity on the Board of Directors with 43% of directors now female

-Distributed $2.5 million in charitable donations

To read the annual sustainability report and learn more about how Limoneira is working towards sustainability, visit www.Limoneira.com.

About Limoneira Company

Limoneira (Nasdaq: LMNR) is a global agribusiness and community development company with headquarters in Santa Paula, CA. The Company is now one of the largest producers of citrus in the United States, since 1893, and believes that it can manage its land in a way that is both good for business and good for the environment. The Company is constantly innovating to find ways to minimize its ecological burden by leveraging natural processes to replace synthetic inputs, while improving technology to reduce its water consumption. Limoneira is deeply involved in its communities, giving back through affordable housing, food drives, charitable donations, and more.

Forward-Looking Statements

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Statements in this report that relate to future events, expectations and trends involve factors that are subject to change and risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. These risks and uncertainties are difficult to predict and are often outside of the control of the company.

When used in this report, the words “expect,” “may,” “could,” “target,” “plan,” “continue,” “goal,” “commit,” “achieve,” “project,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “estimate,” “believe,” “should be,” “will be,” “is likely to,” “strive to,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such words. Forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from our historical experience and our presentation expectations or anticipated results. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance.

Forward-looking statements are based on Limoneira’s current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of its business, strategic objectives, projections, anticipated economic changes and trends, and other conditions. Forward-looking statements in this report may include, but are not limited to, estimates of renewable energy generation, infrastructure upgrades, or climate goals. Important factors that could cause Limoneira’s actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the risks and uncertainties that are described in Limoneira's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including the sections entitled “Risk Factors” in its latest annual report on Form 10-K and its quarterly reports in Form 10-Q, and in other filings Limoneira may file from time to time with the SEC, which are available on the SEC's website at http%3A%2F%2Fwww.sec.gov. Moreover, Limoneira operates in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment. New risks emerge from time to time. It is not possible for management to predict all risks, nor can Limoneira assess the impact of all factors on its business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors may cause actual performance and results to differ from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements represent managements’ assumptions, expectations and beliefs only as of the date of this report. Limoneira undertakes no obligation to subsequently update or revise the forward-looking statements made in this presentation, except as required by law.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230515005008/en/