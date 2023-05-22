Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: CBAN) (“Colony” or the “Company”) announced today the Company's ratings were affirmed by the Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) in its press release dated May 12, 2023. KBRA affirmed the senior unsecured debt rating of BBB, the subordinated debt rating of BBB-, and the short-term debt rating of K3 for the Company. KBRA indicated a Stable outlook for all long-term ratings and among its key credit considerations, cited favorable views of the Company’s durable deposit franchise, diversified revenue stream, and stability of the loan portfolio credit profile.

The Company also announced that Heath Fountain will participate in the D.A. Davidson 25th Annual Financial Institutions Conference on May 15-17, 2023 in Colorado Springs, CO.

A copy of the investor presentation that will be used in discussions with institutional investors is available in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website, www.colony.bank.

About Colony Bankcorp

Colony Bankcorp, Inc. is the bank holding company for Colony Bank. Founded in 1975 and headquartered in Fitzgerald, Georgia, Colony operates 36 locations throughout Georgia and Alabama. At Colony Bank, we offer a range of banking solutions for personal and business customers. In addition to traditional banking services, Colony provides specialized solutions including mortgage, government guaranteed lending, consumer insurance, wealth management and merchant services. Colony’s common stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Market under the symbol “CBAN.” For more information, please visit www.colony.bank. You can also follow the Company on social media.

