SAN CARLOS, Calif., May 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Presto Automation Inc. ( PRST ), one of the largest drive-thru automation technology providers in the hospitality industry, today announced it will release its financial results for the fiscal third quarter 2023 results on Thursday, May 18, 2023 after the financial markets close versus the previously announced date of May 15, 2023 . Presto is revising the date of its earnings press release and conference call for reasons related to the time required to complete quarterly review procedures.



Updated Fiscal Year 2023 Revenue Guidance

Presto expects total revenue to be in the range of $26 million to $28 million (compared to $28-30 million previously). The revision is due to updated assumptions impacting the accounting treatment of a single customer contract. This non-cash change is not material to commercial operations.

Presto Automation, Inc Fiscal Third Quarter 2023 Conference Call Details Date: Thursday, May 18, 2023 Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (2:00 p.m. Pacific Time) Telco Registration: You can register for the conference call at https://investor.presto.com/news-events/events

A live audio webcast of the event will be available on the Presto Investor Relations website, https://investor.presto.com/ . An archived replay of the webcast also will be available shortly after the live event on the Presto Investor Relations website.

About Presto Automation Inc.

Presto ( PRST) provides enterprise-grade AI solutions for the nation’s largest hospitality brands. Our industry-leading automation and voice AI technology improves order accuracy, reduces labor costs, and increases revenue for superior drive-thru and dine-in experiences. With over 380 million transactions processed, Presto is one of the largest labor automation technology providers in the industry. Presto is headquartered in Silicon Valley in San Carlos, California and counts among its customers some of the top 20 restaurant chains in the United States.

Contact

Investors:

Adam Rogers

VP Investor Relations

[email protected]

Media:

Justin Foster & Brian Ruby

[email protected]



