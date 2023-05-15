Denny's Fan Favorite Super Slam Returns for Big Classic Breakfast Around the Clock

9 hours ago
SPARTANBURG, S.C., May 15, 2023

SPARTANBURG, S.C., May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Denny's (NASDAQ: DENN), known around the world for its famous breakfast Slams, has brought back the Super Slam, America's biggest breakfast. The Super Slam, which is a featured item on Denny's "All Day Diner Deals" value menu, includes two buttermilk pancakes, two eggs cooked to order, two bacon strips, two sausage links, and crispy hash browns. Available now through June 20th for $7.99 ($9.99 in select markets), America's Diner, which is celebrating its 70th anniversary this year, has given their guests another way to fill up at a value, 24/7.

"We understand value is important to our guests, especially right now. Our Super Slam is simply unbeatable, featuring craveable classic breakfast items at a compelling price," said Sherri Landry, Denny's Chief Marketing Officer. "Breakfast is the most important meal of the day, and whether you eat it at 6 am or 6 pm, it should include all your favorites and be shared with your favorite people around the table. The Super Slam makes it easier to do just that."

Aside from the tremendous value, Denny's Super Slam represents world-class food quality and variety. In addition to the new pork sausage, this hearty meal features one of the most iconic items on the Denny's menu: its pancakes.

"I could go on and on about Denny's pancakes. They're the fluffiest in the industry, oversized, and made with fresh buttermilk each day," said Sharon Lykins, Denny's VP of product innovation. "You don't get a lot of options that combine high-quality products with unparalleled abundance. The Super Slam truly has it all!"

For more information about Denny's menu or to order online, please visit dennys.com.

About Denny's Corp

Denny's is a Spartanburg, S.C. based family dining restaurant celebrating its 70th anniversary year and founding purpose: We love to feed people. That purpose has led us to become a restaurant brand that guests worldwide rely on for delicious value and craveable contemporary meals across breakfast, lunch, dinner, and late night. Every day, we welcome guests to dine whenever and however they prefer, whether it's at our brick-and-mortar locations, via Denny's on Demand – the first delivery platform in the family dining segment, or at The Meltdown and The Burger Den, our two virtual restaurants. Our longstanding commitment to supporting our local communities is brought to life with our Mobile Relief Diner that delivers hot meals to our neighbors during times of disaster.

Denny's is one of the largest franchised full-service restaurant brands in the world, based on number of restaurants. As of March 29, 2023, Denny's had 1,594 franchised, licensed and company restaurants, which includes 161 restaurants in Canada, Costa Rica, Curacao, El Salvador, Guam, Guatemala, Honduras, Indonesia, Mexico, New Zealand, the Philippines, Puerto Rico, the United Arab Emirates, and the United Kingdom.

To learn more about Denny's, please visit our brand website at www.dennys.com or the brand's social channels via Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, LinkedIn or YouTube.

