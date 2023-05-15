HKEX Celebrates Launch of Swap Connect

Author's Avatar
9 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

HONG KONG, May 15, 2023

HONG KONG, May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX) today (Monday) celebrated the launch of Swap Connect, the new mutual access programme between Hong Kong and Mainland China's interbank interest rate swap markets, with a ceremony held at HKEX Connect Hall and in Beijing. HKEX, through its clearing subsidiary OTC Clear, has been working together with China Foreign Exchange Trade System and Shanghai Clearing House to support the trading and clearing of Swap Connect, which is launching initially with a Northbound channel.

Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee, Deputy Governor of the People's Bank of China Pan Gongsheng, Deputy Director of the Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office of the State Council Wang Linggui, Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission Chief Executive Officer Julia Leung, and Hong Kong Monetary Authority Chief Executive Eddie Yue delivered speeches at the celebration event. Deputy Director of the Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in Hong Kong SAR Yin Zonghua, Hong Kong Financial Secretary Paul Chan, Hong Kong Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury Christopher Hui, along with representatives from other financial institutions were also in attendance.

Swap Connect is the latest development in the pioneering Connect Programme and has been warmly welcomed by regional and international investors. On the first day of the programme's launch, 27 offshore investors traded onshore RMB interest rate swaps with a notional value exceeding RMB8,259 million.

The launch of Bond Connect in 2017, part of the broader Connect programme, was an important first milestone in the opening of the Mainland bond market. This marked the beginning of even closer cooperation between Mainland China and Hong Kong's fixed-income markets. Since that time, international investors' onshore bond holdings have grown steadily from RMB0.8 trillion in June 2017 to RMB3.4 trillion in December 2022. Swap Connect is the next step in the evolution of this transformative programme of connectivity.

Providing enhanced risk management capabilities, Swap Connect will facilitate greater international participation in China's fixed-income market. This, in turn, will further strengthen Hong Kong's position as a leading international financial centre, as well as propelling the expansion of the Chinese bond market and the internationalisation of RMB.

About HKEX

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited is a publicly-traded company and one of the world's leading global exchange groups, offering a range of equity, derivative, commodity, fixed income and other financial markets, products and services, including the London Metal Exchange.

As a superconnector and gateway between East and West, HKEX facilitates the two-way flow of capital, ideas and dialogue between China and the rest of world, through its pioneering Connect schemes, increasingly diversified product ecosystem and its deep, liquid and international markets.

HKEX is a purpose-led organisation which, across its business and through the work of HKEX Foundation, seeks to connect, promote and progress its markets and the communities it supports for the prosperity of all.

www.hkexgroup.com

favicon.png?sn=HK00217&sd=2023-05-15 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hkex-celebrates-launch-of-swap-connect-301824656.html

SOURCE Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX)

rt.gif?NewsItemId=HK00217&Transmission_Id=202305150944PR_NEWS_USPR_____HK00217&DateId=20230515
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.