Pizza Inn's New Specialty Pizza Features a Sweet-Heat Sauce and Three Kinds of Pepperoni on a Thin and Crispy Crust

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / May 15, 2023 / Pizza Inn, America's Hometown Pizza Buffet, today introduced The Pepp Rally Pizza at all U.S. locations, as well as those in Oman, Saudi Arabia, and New Zealand.Created with considerable consumer input, the new specialty pizza features a thin, crispy crust glazed with a sweet-heat sauce made of Mike's Hot Honey, Yellowbird Sriracha, and Pizza Inn's own signature pizza sauce, then topped with 100% whole milk mozzarella and three different cuts of pepperoni, including classic slices, cup-shaped pepperoni with edges that curl to receive a slight sear, and Pizza Inn's first-ever julienned pepperoni that bakes quickly to provide a flavorful crunch.



"The best just got better," states Pizza Inn's Chef, Patty Scheibmeir. "64% of pizza lovers prefer pepperoni pizza over any other, so we turned to the public to help us transform the ever-popular and ubiquitous pepperoni pizza into a high-quality, premium pizza with an improved flavor profile, a more interesting texture combination, and undeniable craveability. They helped us create this slightly sweet and mildly spicy pizza with a cracker-like crust, and pepperoni that provides three completely different textures."

The company conducted consumer taste panels with different variations of dough, sauce, and toppings, resulting in the new Pepp Rally specialty pizza. Seventy percent of the test sample declared that the honey-sriracha sauce provided just the right amount of savoriness, spiciness, and tang without being too hot or spicy. In fact, many of the research participants said they would be "very likely" to visit or order from Pizza Inn specifically for the new pizza, alone.

"The launch of our Pepp Rally Pizza is part of the next wave in our brand renovation plan," said CEO of Pizza Inn's parent company, RAVE Restaurant Group, Brandon Solano. "We have updated our imagery, streamlined our operations, and launched the next era of growth for our company. By listening to our customers, we are now offering the precise product improvements they desire, not just those created in and recommended by test kitchens. I think it will be the best pepperoni pizza our customers have ever had and will further endear us to past and future fans of the Pizza Inn brand."

A large, thin crust Pepp Rally pizza, available for carryout or delivery, has launched with a promotional price of $12 at U.S. locations. The introductory price is valid through July 15, 2023. To promote the new pie, Pizza Inn has invited local schools, sports teams, and community groups to partner with them for festivals, sporting events, and pep rallies. Many of these events will feature new 20-foot inflatables of the brand's pizza-making mascot, JoJo.

Pepp Rally pizzas will be available through third party food delivery platforms, where available, including DoorDash, UberEats, and Grub Hub, with applicable additional fees. The new pepperoni toppings and honey-sriracha sauce are also now available to order on all of Pizza Inn's build-your-own pizzas.

For the restaurant nearest you, and more information in the entire menu, visit pizzainn.com. Franchising information can be found at pizza.com/franchise.

About RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc.

Dallas-based RAVE Restaurant Group [NASDAQ: RAVE] has inspired restaurant innovation and countless customer smiles with its trailblazing pizza concepts. The Company owns, franchises, licenses and supplies Pie Five and Pizza Inn restaurants operating domestically and internationally. The Pizza Inn experience is unlike your typical buffet. Since 1958, Pizza Inn's house-shredded 100% whole milk mozzarella cheese, fresh ingredients and house-made signature sauce combined with friendly service solidified the brand to become America's favorite hometown pizza place. This, in addition to its small-town vibe, are the hallmarks of Pizza Inn restaurants. In 2011, RAVE introduced Pie Five Pizza, pioneering a fast-casual pizza brand that transformed the classic pizzeria into a concept offering personalization, sophisticated ingredients and speed. Pie Five's craft pizzas are baked fresh daily and feature house-made ingredients, creative recipes and craveable crust creations. For more information, visit www.raverg.com, and follow on Instagram @pizzainn and @piefivepizza.

About Pizza Inn

Since 1958, Pizza Inn's popular pizza buffet and friendly service have solidified the brand as America's hometown pizza place. Unlike your typical buffet, Pizza Inn built a reputation for using house-shredded 100% whole milk mozzarella cheese, fresh ingredients and house-made signature sauce. This, combined with its small-town vibe, are the hallmarks of its restaurants that feature signature pan pizzas, chocolate chip 'pizzerts,' pasta dishes, salads and innovative creations that reflect today's customer cravings. The brand continues to thrive with new menu innovations, including its popular NYXL pizza. Follow Pizza Inn on Instagram @pizzainn and to learn more about franchising opportunities visit www.pizzainn.com/franchise.

