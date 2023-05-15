Chesapeake Utilities Corporation to Host Live Webcast During 2023 AGA Financial Forum

DOVER, Del., May 15, 2023

DOVER, Del., May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Company announced today that Jeff Householder, Chairman of the Board, president and CEO, Beth Cooper, executive vice president, CFO, treasurer and assistant corporate secretary and Jim Moriarty, executive vice president, general counsel, corporate secretary and chief policy and risk officer of Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE: CPK) will be hosting a live webcast at 12:50 pm EST (Eastern Standard Time) on Sunday, May 21st during the 2023 AGA Financial Forum. Webcast participants will learn about the Company's earnings track record, the projects the Company currently has underway and other strategic initiatives which position the Company for future growth.

To listen to the live webcast, please visit the Events & Presentations section of the Investors page on www.chpk.com and click on the "2023 AGA Financial Forum Presentation" link. Alternatively, you may click the following link: Listen to Webcast. You will be prompted to register for the webcast that will start promptly at 12:50 pm EST where the live audio and slides of the presentation will be available.

About Chesapeake Utilities Corporation:
Chesapeake Utilities Corporation is a diversified energy delivery company, listed on the New York Stock Exchange. Chesapeake Utilities Corporation offers sustainable energy solutions through its natural gas transmission and distribution, electricity generation and distribution, propane gas distribution, mobile compressed natural gas utility services and solutions, and other businesses. For more information, visit www.chpk.com.

Please note that Chesapeake Utilities Corporation has no affiliation with Chesapeake Energy, an oil and natural gas exploration company headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

For more information, contact:
Alex Whitelam
Head of Investor Relations
[email protected]
215.872.2507

SOURCE Chesapeake Utilities Corporation

