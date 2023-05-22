SAN JOSE, Calif., May 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Synaptics® Incorporated ( SYNA ) today announced its participation in upcoming investor conferences.



Michael Hurlston, President and CEO, will present at the J.P. Morgan 51 st Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference on Monday, May 22, 2023, at 11:30 AM PT. To view the webcast or access a replay, please visit https://jpmorgan.metameetings.net/events/tmc23/sessions/46263-synaptics/webcast



About Synaptics Incorporated:

Synaptics ( SYNA) is changing the way humans engage with connected devices and data, engineering exceptional experiences throughout the home, at work, in the car, and on the go. Synaptics is the partner of choice for the world’s most innovative intelligent system providers who are integrating multiple experiential technologies into platforms that make our digital lives more productive, insightful, secure, and enjoyable. These customers are combining Synaptics’ differentiated technologies in touch, display, and biometrics with a new generation of advanced connectivity and AI-enhanced video, vision, audio, speech, and security processing. Follow Synaptics on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook, or visit synaptics.com.

