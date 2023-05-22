Synaptics to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences Monday, May 22, 2023 and Thursday, June 1, 2023

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Synaptics® Incorporated ( SYNA) today announced its participation in upcoming investor conferences.

  • Michael Hurlston, President and CEO, will present at the J.P. Morgan 51st Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference on Monday, May 22, 2023, at 11:30 AM PT. To view the webcast or access a replay, please visit https://jpmorgan.metameetings.net/events/tmc23/sessions/46263-synaptics/webcast
  • Dean Butler, CFO, will participate at TD Cowen 51st Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference on Thursday, June 1, 2023. No presentation will be made.

About Synaptics Incorporated:
Synaptics ( SYNA) is changing the way humans engage with connected devices and data, engineering exceptional experiences throughout the home, at work, in the car, and on the go. Synaptics is the partner of choice for the world’s most innovative intelligent system providers who are integrating multiple experiential technologies into platforms that make our digital lives more productive, insightful, secure, and enjoyable. These customers are combining Synaptics’ differentiated technologies in touch, display, and biometrics with a new generation of advanced connectivity and AI-enhanced video, vision, audio, speech, and security processing. Follow Synaptics on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook, or visit synaptics.com.

Synaptics and the Synaptics logo are trademarks of Synaptics in the United States and/or other countries. All other marks are the property of their respective owners.

For further information, please contact:
Munjal Shah
Synaptics
+1-408-518-7639
[email protected]

