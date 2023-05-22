Atlas Announces Timing of Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call

2 hours ago
Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE: AESI) (“Atlas” or the “Company”) today announced that it will issue its second quarter 2023 earnings release after market close on Monday, July 31, 2023. The Company will host a conference call to discuss financial and operational results on Tuesday, August 1, 2023, at 9:00am Central Time (10:00am Eastern Time).

A live webcast will be available at https%3A%2F%2Fir.atlas.energy%2F. Please join the webcast at least 10 minutes ahead of the start time to ensure a proper connection and registration.

An archived version of the conference call will be available on the Company’s website shortly after the conclusion of the call.

About Atlas Energy Solutions

Our company was founded in 2017 by long-time E&P operators and led by Bud Brigham. Our experience as E&P operators, combined with our unique asset base and focus on using technology to deliver novel solutions to our customers’ toughest challenges and mission-critical needs differentiates us as the proppant and logistics provider of choice in the Permian Basin.

Atlas is a leader in the proppant and proppant logistics industry and is currently solely focused on serving customers in the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico, the most active oil and natural gas producing regions in North America. Our Kermit, TX and Monahans, TX facilities are strategically located and specifically designed to maximize reliability of supply and product quality, and our deployment of trucking assets and the Dune Express is expected to drive significant logistics efficiencies.

Our core mission is to maximize value for our stockholders by generating strong cash flow and allocating our capital resources efficiently, including providing a regular and durable return of capital to our investors through industry cycles. Further, we recognize that our long-term profitability is maximized in being good stewards of the environments and communities in which we operate. In our pursuit of this mission, we work to improve the processes involved in the development of hydrocarbons, which we believe will ultimately contribute to providing individuals with access to the energy they need to sustain or improve their quality of life in a clean, safe, and efficient manner. We take great pride in contributing positively to the development of the hydrocarbons that power our lives.

