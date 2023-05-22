TPI Composites Sponsors Charles E. Shea High School to Attend the 2023 National KidWind Challenge

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., May 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TPI Composites, Inc., (TPI) ( TPIC) has sponsored five students from Charles E. Shea High School (Shea High School) of Pawtucket, Rhode Island to attend the 2023 National KidWind Challenge at the University of Colorado Boulder. The students were invited after winning the Rhode Island State KidWind Challenge earlier this year. This was Shea High School’s first time winning the regional event since they began participating in 2021.

Founded in Rhode Island in 1968, TPI is deeply connected to the state and is the home of TPI’s Innovation and Wind Technology Center. The diverse student body of Shea High School has over 900 students, represents more than 52 countries, and has over 25 different languages spoken. The students and their instructors will represent the State of Rhode Island and their high school at the national showcase. The KidWind Challenge enables students to take their STEM education and apply it to real-world engineering endeavors.

Steve Nolet, Senior Director of Innovation and Technology at TPI said, “The students have demonstrated their working knowledge in renewable energy and developed a fully operational wind turbine along with detailed design documentation. Their work was communicated through visual, written, and oral presentations in a regionally judged competition. TPI is proud to support and encourage this type of educational experience for our diverse future workforce.”

The four-day national event is comprised of schools from across the country and will evaluate student teams on their general understanding of electricity, climate change, and renewable energy. The goal is for teams to accumulate the most points in a series of challenges that include turbine performance, judges’ presentations, three instant challenges and a quiz. Shea High School hopes to be one of the Top 3 performing teams in the high school division.

About TPI Composites, Inc.

TPI Composites, Inc. is a global company focused on innovative and sustainable solutions to decarbonize and electrify the world. TPI delivers high-quality, cost-effective composite solutions through long-term relationships with leading OEMs in the wind and automotive markets. TPI is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona and operates factories in the U.S., Mexico, Türkiye and India. TPI operates additional engineering development centers in Denmark and Germany and global service training centers in the U.S. and Spain.

