Enerpac Tool Group Elects Colleen M. Healy as New Director

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (

NYSE:EPAC, Financial) announced today that the Board of Directors is expanding the size of the Board from nine to ten directors and has elected Colleen Healy to its Board effective today. Ms. Healy is a seasoned finance executive with 30 years of experience across a diverse set of industries. She most recently served as Chief Financial Officer and Principal Accounting Officer at SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. Prior to SailPoint, Ms. Healy served as Chief Financial Officer for Basis Technologies (formerly Centro) and in a variety of general management, financial, and investor relations leadership positions at Hill-Rom Holdings, TransUnion, and Microsoft Corp. She started her career as an investment banking analyst before joining Microsoft, where she held roles of increasing responsibility over nearly 20 years. Ms. Healy holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Michigan.

Commenting on the announcement, Jim Ferland, Enerpac Tool Group’s Chairman, said, “The rest of the Board and I are pleased to welcome Colleen as a new independent director to the Enerpac Tool Group Board. Colleen’s expertise in financial and strategic leadership along with her deep experience in investor relations, M&A, and digital technologies will provide added depth to the Board and enable her to offer additional counsel to management as the company continues to execute on its strategic growth plan.”

Ms. Healy added, “It is my pleasure to join Enerpac Tool Group’s Board of Directors and work closely with the rest of the Board and the management team. I look forward to leveraging my leadership experience to enhance the composition and expertise of the Board in their oversight of the company.”

About Enerpac Tool Group

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. is a premier industrial tools, services, technology, and solutions provider serving a broad and diverse set of customers in more than 100 countries. The Company makes complex, often hazardous jobs possible safely and efficiently. Enerpac Tool Group’s businesses are global leaders in high pressure hydraulic tools, controlled force products, and solutions for precise positioning of heavy loads that help customers safely and reliably tackle some of the most challenging jobs around the world. The Company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin. Enerpac Tool Group common stock trades on the NYSE under the symbol EPAC. For further information on Enerpac Tool Group and its businesses, visit the Company's website at www.enerpactoolgroup.com.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230515005660r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230515005660/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.