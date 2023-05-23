Expedia: Could the Share Price Rebound Soon?

The stock took a dive because of the pandemic and the 2022 bear market

Author's Avatar
41 minutes ago
Summary
  • Expedia’s fundamentals may look bleak at the moment, but as travel picks up again, they should improve.
  • In particular, an analyst is signaling a big jump in earnings per share without non-recurring items for this year.
  • The shares are currently undervalued, but should rebound if earnings grow as expected.
Article's Main Image

Everyone loves a bargain, especially a value investor. But if we are not careful, that bargain could be a value trap, a discounted stock that keeps going down rather than recovering.

How do we make the distinction? One good starting point is to study the fundamentals. Does it have a solid balance sheet, is it profitable, is it growing more quickly than the underlying economy? Those are a few of the criteria that help investors sort the worthwhile from the potential deadbeats.

We also can help ourselves by using a list of discounted stocks, such as the one provided by the GuruFocus screener, “Stocks That Are at 52-week lows, Owned by Gurus, Bought by Insiders.”

This screener offers stocks that are trading within 10% of their 52-week lows, are owned by gurus and have insider ownership. The latter two criteria signal that at least some professionals and the people who know the company best have faith in it.

Obviously, the screener takes most of the work out of finding cheap stocks. Just a couple of clicks and you have a starting list. Reducing that to a short list means screening by one or more criteria.

Expedia Group Inc. (

EXPE, Financial) is currently on that list, so I will analyze its fundamentals to determine if it is suitable for a shortlist or should be ignored.

The company operates an iconic online travel platform, one of the industry disrupters from a couple of decades ago. These companies knocked out most traditional travel agencies by giving consumers direct access to the inventory of travel and accommodation providers.

Today, the travel industry is undergoing another potentially disruptive change. This time it is driven by artificial intelligence.

Barry Diller, the media entrepreneur and baron who is a director, chairman and senior executive at Expedia, says the company has an edge in the new revolution (or evolution).

Speaking at an Expedia Group partner conference earlier this month, he pointed out that Samuel Altman, the CEO of Open AI, the company behind ChatGPT, is a director of Expedia. According to Diller, Altman had provided a presentation on AI capabilities at a conference in November.

While the details are sketchy, Altman definitely is a director of Expedia and undoubtedly shared his knowledge with the company. That sounds like a new competitive advantage to me, one that could lead to greater market share and profitability.

Turning to more specific fundamentals, Expedia has a middling financial strength score of 5 out of 10. That is based on its debt-to-revenue ratio, its interest coverage ratio and its Altman Z-Score.

This GuruFocus illustration of its balance sheet shows Expedia carrying a heavy load of long-term debt.

1658199184966156288.png

That debt is enough to push its interest coverage ratio down to 4.62, which is a moderate warning flag. Same story for the Altman Z-Score, which is just 0.77, which puts it in the distress zone. At the end of 2022, it had $6.24 billion in debt versus $11.67 billion in revenue, for a debt-to-revenue ratio of 53.47. None of these figures are encouraging.

The situation is only slightly more encouraging when assessing profitability. Expedia receives a 6 out of 10 ranking for profitability. Behind that ranking is an operating margin of 9.82%, which is far below its gross margin of 85.93%, but better than the travel and leisure industry median of 5.5%.

The net margin is a dismal 2.72%, although its return on equity is a respectable 15.86%. It has been profitable in nine of the past 10 years.

There is more bad news when the focus shifts to growth, for which it receives a 2 out of 10 ranking. Its revenue, Ebitda and earnings per share without non-recurring items growth numbers are all negative.

However, remember the travel industry was among the biggest victims of the Covid-19 pandemic, which began in the first quarter of 2020. Only last year did the industry start to recover.

This five-year chart shows us how revenue plummeted as the pandemic took hold, and how it is now bouncing back.

1658207662950580224.png

It is much the same story for Ebitda and earnings per share without NRI. The latter is shown in this five-year chart.

1658209045854552064.png

We might expect even bigger and better things for the second and third quarters of this year, as there are indications many consumers plan to travel this year. As a headline on Yahoo Finance put it, “Summer Travel Demand Is Red Hot. It’ll Be Pricey, but Good for These Stocks.”

A Morningstar Inc. (

MORN, Financial) analyst expects earnings per share without NRI to jump from $2.17 in 2022 to $9.24 in 2023, $11.29 in 2024 and $12.13 in 2025. Such an increase in earnings for this year alone would drive the share price significantly higher.

In the larger context, then, we can set aside the pessimism that came with data for profitability and growth over the past three years. I expect them to improve this year, while it may take several years of profitable growth to get its balance sheet back to safe territory. Further, there is no danger of financial distress in the near future, despite the poor Altman Z-Score.

One area where Expedia does have a high ranking is for value, with an 8 out of 10 score. According to the GF Value Line, Expedia is significantly undervalued—and to the point of possibly being a value trap.

1658481679016132608.png

The value trap warning reflects, to some extent, the bear market that took hold in early 2022. Judging by some of the headlines, there is underwhelming demand for the stock, as the market waits for more good news.

Getting back to the GF Value Line, it concludes that Expedia is worth $165.41, which is 79.35% more than its May 15 closing price of $92.23.

It has a high price-earnings multiple of 46.82, which is more than double the industry median of 19.35. The stock does not have a PEG ratio at the moment, because its five-year Ebitda is negative. Nor does it have a discounted cash flow valuation because of the low predictability of its revenue and Ebitda.

A visual inspection of the 10-year price chart suggests undervaluation:

1658216103953825792.png

Eleven gurus followed by GuruFocus held positions in Expedia at the end of 2022, which is a good showing. According to 13F filings, the biggest three stakes were those of

Steven Cohen (Trades, Portfolio) of Point72 Asset Management (2,525,938 shares), Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio)' Renaissance Technologies (992,561 shares) and Larry Robbins (Trades, Portfolio) of Glenview Capital Management (504,546 shares).

Institutional investors owned 65.40% of shares outstanding, while insiders held 0.88%. The biggest individual shareholder is Dara Khosrowshahi, a former CEO of Expedia and now the CEO of Uber Technologies Inc. (

UBER, Financial) and an Expedia director.

Investors should be aware that 13F filings do not give a complete picture of a firm’s holdings as the reports only include its positions in U.S. stocks and American depository receipts, but they can still provide valuable information. Further, the reports only reflect trades and holdings as of the most-recent portfolio filing date, which may or may not be held by the reporting firm today or even when this article was published.

In conclusion, Expedia Group has experienced significant reversals, but is now recovering. If travel picks up this year, earnings could shoot up and pull share prices with them. In a broader sense, the company is also well-positioned for the future because of what may be a head start on the AI revolution in travel.

Also check out:

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.