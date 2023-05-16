TTI Announces the Commencement of OTCQX Trading

HONG KONG, May 16, 2023

HONG KONG, May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global leader in cordless Professional Tools, DIY Tools, and Outdoor Power Equipment, Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd. ("TTI" or the "Group") (stock code: 669, OTCQX: TTNDY, TTNDF) is pleased to announce it has qualified to trade on the OTCQX Best Market, previously trading on the PINK market. TTI's ordinary shares will continue to trade on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (SEHK) under the stock code: 669.

Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd. begins trading its American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) on May 16 on the OTCQX Market under the symbols "TTNDY" (5:1 ordinary) and "TTNDF" (1:1 ordinary). U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

Upgrading to the OTCQX Market is an important step for companies seeking to provide transparent trading for their U.S. investors. For companies listed on a qualified international exchange, streamlined market standards enable them to utilize their home market reporting to make their information available in the U.S. According to OTC Markets, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws to qualify.

Mr. Joseph Galli, CEO of TTI, commented, "We are delighted to begin trading on the OTCQX market. Hong Kong remains the domicile of TTI's primary exchange listing, but this new development will add greater liquidity to both our ordinary shares and our ADR program, while making the stock more accessible to a broader global investment community."

About TTI

TTI is a world leader in cordless technology spanning Power Tools, Outdoor Power Equipment, Floorcare and Cleaning Products for the DIY, consumer, professional, and industrial users in the home, construction, maintenance, industrial and infrastructure industries. The Company has a foundation built on four strategic drivers – Powerful Brands, Innovative Products, Exceptional People and Operational Excellence - reflecting an expansive long-term vision to advance cordless technology. The global growth strategy of the relentless pursuit of product innovation has brought TTI to the forefront of its industries while maintaining high environmental, social and corporate governance standards. TTI's powerful brand portfolio includes MILWAUKEE, RYOBI and AEG power tools, accessories and hand tools, RYOBI and HOMELITE outdoor products, EMPIRE layout and measuring products, and HOOVER, VAX, DIRT DEVIL and ORECK floorcare cleaning products and solutions.

Founded in 1985 and listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited in 1990, TTI is one of the constituent stocks of the Hang Seng Index, Hang Seng Corporate Sustainability Benchmark Index, FTSE RAFITM All-World 3000 Index, FTSE4Good Developed Index, and MSCI ACWI Index. The Company also trades on the OTCQX Best Market under the symbols "TTNDY" and "TTNDF". For more information, please visit www.ttigroup.com.

All trademarks listed other than AEG, OTCQX, PINK and RYOBI are owned by the Group. AEG is a registered trademark of AB Electrolux (publ.), and is used under license. OTCQX and PINK are a registered trademark of OTC Markets Group Inc. RYOBI is a registered trademark of Ryobi Limited, and is used under license.

favicon.png?sn=HK01583&sd=2023-05-16 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tti-announces-the-commencement-of-otcqx-trading-301825630.html

SOURCE Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd.

