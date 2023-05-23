ESAB Corporation (“ESAB” or the “Company”) (NYSE: ESAB), a world leader in connected fabrication technology and gas control solutions, today announced that Shyam P. Kambeyanda, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Kevin Johnson, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the 2023 Stifel Cross Sector Insight Conference on Tuesday, June 6, 2023 at 1:50 p.m. (Eastern Time) at The InterContinental, Boston.

