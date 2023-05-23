nVent Electric plc ( NYSE:NVT, Financial) (“nVent”), a global leader in electrical connection and protection solutions, today announced that Sherry Aaholm was elected to its Board of Directors at nVent’s 2023 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders.

Ms. Aaholm is currently the Vice President and Chief Digital Officer of Cummins, Inc. Previously, she served as Vice President — Chief Information Officer of Cummins from 2013 to 2021, and prior to that she served as Executive Vice President, Information Technology of FedEx Services from 1999 to 2012.

“Sherry has an extensive background in digital, connected products, cyber security and artificial intelligence/machine learning. Her experience working in industrial companies and her passion for ESG will be a great fit for our Board of Directors. I look forward to working with Sherry as we accelerate our digital transformation and innovation, to drive a more sustainable and electrified world,” said Beth Wozniak, Chair and CEO of nVent.

About nVent

