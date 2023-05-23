Fort Lauderdale, FL, May 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Singing Machine Company, Inc. (“Singing Machine” or the “Company”) ( MICS) -- the North American leader in consumer karaoke products -- today announced it has terminated its “at-the-market” (“ATM”) equity program with Aegis Capital Corp., as sales agent (the “Agent”). The Company elected to terminate the ATM because it had achieved its objective of raising capital under the ATM.



Through the utilization of the ATM, the Company sold approximately 1,067,000 shares of common stock and raised approximately $1.74 million in gross proceeds, or approximately $1.64 per share.

Gary Atkinson, the Company’s CEO commented, “We’re pleased to have successfully utilized the ATM as the most cost-effective form of raising equity capital. The Company successfully met its goal of bolstering its balance sheet without issuing warrants or providing a discount to market. The proceeds from the ATM will provide the Company with access to working capital while we continue to execute on the business and deliver a best-in-class karaoke experience to over a million households throughout the world. The additional working capital also provides us with fresh capital to invest in exciting new product development for our newly acquired Sesame Street licensing deal.”

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of shares of the Company’s common stock in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction.

About The Singing Machine

Singing Machine® is the leading provider of karaoke products to consumers across the world. The Company offers the industry's widest line of at-home and in-car karaoke entertainment products, which allow consumers to find a machine that suits their needs and skill level. The Company’s products are sold in over 25,000 locations worldwide, including at well-known retailers such as Amazon, Costco, Sam’s Club, Target, and Walmart. As the most recognized brand in karaoke, Singing Machine products incorporate the latest technology and provide access to over 70,000 songs for streaming through its mobile app and select WiFi-capable products. To learn more, go to www.singingmachine.com.

