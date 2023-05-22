Lumentum Holdings Inc. ("Lumentum") today announced that company management is currently scheduled to participate in the following investor events:
|Event:
51st Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference
|Date:
Monday, May 22, 2023
|Webcast Link:
https%3A%2F%2Fjpmorgan.metameetings.net%2Fevents%2Ftmc23%2Fsessions%2F46311-lumentum-holdings-inc%2Fwebcast
|Presentation Time:
2:30 p.m. Eastern Time
|Event:
Craig-Hallum 20th Annual Institutional Investor Conference, Minneapolis
|Date:
Wednesday, May 31, 2023
|Meeting Availability:
8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. Central Time
Institutional investors interested in participating in these events should contact their representative at these firms.
About Lumentum
Lumentum (NASDAQ: LITE) is a market-leading designer and manufacturer of innovative optical and photonic products enabling optical networking and laser applications worldwide. Lumentum optical components and subsystems are part of virtually every type of telecom, enterprise, and data center network. Lumentum lasers enable advanced manufacturing techniques and diverse applications including next-generation imaging and sensing capabilities. Lumentum is headquartered in San Jose, California with R&D, manufacturing, and sales offices worldwide. For more information, visit www.lumentum.com and follow Lumentum on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.
