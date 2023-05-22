Lumentum Holdings Inc. ("Lumentum") today announced that company management is currently scheduled to participate in the following investor events:

Event: 51st Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference Date: Monday, May 22, 2023 Webcast Link: https%3A%2F%2Fjpmorgan.metameetings.net%2Fevents%2Ftmc23%2Fsessions%2F46311-lumentum-holdings-inc%2Fwebcast Presentation Time: 2:30 p.m. Eastern Time Event: Craig-Hallum 20th Annual Institutional Investor Conference, Minneapolis Date: Wednesday, May 31, 2023 Meeting Availability: 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. Central Time

Institutional investors interested in participating in these events should contact their representative at these firms.

About Lumentum

Lumentum (NASDAQ: LITE) is a market-leading designer and manufacturer of innovative optical and photonic products enabling optical networking and laser applications worldwide. Lumentum optical components and subsystems are part of virtually every type of telecom, enterprise, and data center network. Lumentum lasers enable advanced manufacturing techniques and diverse applications including next-generation imaging and sensing capabilities. Lumentum is headquartered in San Jose, California with R&D, manufacturing, and sales offices worldwide. For more information, visit www.lumentum.com and follow Lumentum on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

