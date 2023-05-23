NEW YORK and LONDON, May 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Akari Therapeutics, Plc ( AKTX), a late-stage biotechnology company developing advanced therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, today announced that the company will participate in Alliance Global Partners’ Virtual Healthcare Conference being held May 23-24, 2023. During the event, the Akari management team will attend 1:1 investor meetings.

Akari Therapeutics, plc ( AKTX) is a biotechnology company developing advanced therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Akari’s lead asset, investigational nomacopan, is a bispecific recombinant inhibitor of complement C5 activation and leukotriene B4 (LTB4) activity. Akari’s pipeline includes a Phase 3 clinical trial program investigating nomacopan for severe pediatric hematopoietic stem cell transplant-related thrombotic microangiopathy (HSCT-TMA). Akari has been granted Orphan Drug, Fast Track and Rare Pediatric Disease designations from the FDA for nomacopan for the treatment of pediatric HSCT-TMA. Akari’s pipeline also includes a clinical program developing nomacopan for adult HSCT-TMA and pre-clinical research of long-acting PAS-nomacopan in geographic atrophy (GA). For more information about Akari, please visit akaritx.com.

Investor Contact:

Mike Moyer

LifeSci Advisors

(617) 308-4306

[email protected]

Media Contact:

Eliza Schleifstein

Schleifstein PR

(917) 763-8106

[email protected]