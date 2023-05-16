Nitches Corp to Attend ALSD Conference in July

LAS VEGAS, May 16, 2023

LAS VEGAS, May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nitches Corp (OTC: NICH), a leading provider of luxury merchandise, announced today that it will attend the upcoming ALSD (Association of Luxury Suite Directors) conference in July to network with stadium directors.

A merchandise provider for the event, Nitches Corp also produces sleek luxury items such as polos and scarves to sports and entertainment venues, who attend the event annually. In addition, the company will have a booth set up for networking and showcasing their quality merchandise, where attendees can peruse items and get a real feel for the quality.

"We're thrilled to be attending the ALSD conference and be supplying the employee apparel as well as the opportunity of showcasing our brands," said John Morgan, CEO of Nitches Corp. "As a leading provider of luxury merchandise, we understand the importance of networking and building relationships, and we believe that the conference will be an excellent opportunity for us to connect with venue directors and showcase our products."

The ALSD (www.ALSD.com) conference brings together venue personnel from across the country to discuss the latest trends in the premium seating industry. With over 1,000 attendees expected, the conference provides a unique opportunity for Nitches Corp to connect with potential customers and showcase its products.

"We're excited to have Nitches Corp at the ALSD conference this year," said Amanda Verhoff, Executive Director of ALSD. "Their clothing and merchandise is known for its exceptional quality and taste, and we believe attendees will enjoy sampling it at the conference. We're also excited to see the potential connections that could be made at the stadium level and look forward to spending time with the Nitches team."

About Nitches Corp:

Nitches Corp is a leading provider of luxury merchandise, including clothing, accessories, and premium spirits. With a focus on quality and craftsmanship, the company provides products that are both functional and stylish, and that cater to the tastes of discerning consumers.

For more information about Nitches Corp, please visit their website at www.nitchescorp.com.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, which are intended to be covered by the safe harbors created thereby. Investors are cautioned that all forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including without limitation, the ability of Nitches to accomplish its stated plan of business. Nitches believes that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements contained herein are reasonable, any of the assumptions could be inaccurate, and there forward-looking statements included in this press release will prove to be accurate. Considering the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward-looking statements included herein, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by Nitches or any other person.

SOURCE Nitches Corp

