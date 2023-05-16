Lufax to Announce First Quarter 2023 Financial Results on May 22, 2023

SHANGHAI, May 16, 2023

SHANGHAI, May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lufax Holding Ltd ("Lufax" or the "Company") (NYSE: LU), a leading financial services enabler for small business owners in China, today announced that it plans to release its first quarter 2023 financial results after the market closes on Monday, May 22, 2023 U.S. Eastern Time.

The Company's management will hold an earnings conference call at 9:00 P.M. U.S. Eastern Time on Monday, May 22, 2023 (9:00 A.M. Beijing Time on Tuesday, May 23, 2023) to discuss the financial results. For participants who wish to join the call, please complete online registration using the link provided below in advance of the conference call. Upon registering, each participant will receive a participant dial-in number, the Direct Event passcode, and a unique access PIN, which can be used to join the conference call.

Registration Link: https://www.netroadshow.com/events/login?show=518734ce&confId=51041

A replay of the conference call will be accessible through May 29, 2023 (dial-in numbers: +1 (866) 813-9403 or +1 (929) 458-6194; replay access code: 728031). A live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available at the Company's investor relations website at https://ir.lufaxholding.com.

About Lufax

Lufax is a leading financial services enabler for small business owners in China. The Company offers financing products designed principally to address the needs of small business owners. In doing so, the Company has established relationships with over 550 financial institutions in China, many of which have worked with the Company for over three years. These financial institutions provide funding and credit enhancement for the loans the Company enables as well as other products to enrich the small business owner ecosystem that the Company is creating.

Investor Relations Contact
Lufax Holding Ltd
Email: [email protected]

ICR, LLC
Robin Yang
Tel: +1 (646) 308-0546
Email: [email protected]

