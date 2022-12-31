VTEX Named a 'Major Player' in IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Retail Commerce Platform Software Providers 2023 Vendor Assessment

Author's Avatar
37 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, May 16, 2023

NEW YORK, May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- VTEX (NYSE: VTEX), the global enterprise digital commerce platform for premier brands and retailers, has been named a 'Major Player' in IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Retail Commerce Platform Software Providers 2023 Vendor Assessment, (doc #US49436223) April 2023, marking the company's first appearance in this report.

Vtex_logo_scaled_Logo.jpg

The report evaluates software vendors that provide solutions for the retail space. It noted, "Among the vendors assessed in this IDC MarketScape, VTEX shows expertise in the retail sector, with well-established multichannel platform services and models, and modern, consumer-engaging solutions such as Conversational Commerce and Livestream Shopping."

"Brands are facing a challenging, ever-evolving retail environment alongside an uncertain economic outlook, making it a critical time for them to choose partners that are really committed to the balance between freedom and low maintenance architecture," said Mariano Gomide de Faria, founder and co-CEO of VTEX. "Forward thinking CEOs and CIOs are pursuing simplification, thus they are prouder of testing than of building. Time to market is the key element and to do it in a sustainable evergreen way is what makes the difference. We're incredibly excited to be included in this year's IDC MarketScape Vendor Assessment report that recognizes this core aspect of our business."

VTEX supports more than 2,600 customers, including brands like Motorola, Whirlpool and Hearst, with more than 3,400 active online stores across 38 countries.

"VTEX's ability to unify experiences for retailers across channels and create engaging opportunities between brands and customers contributed to their position as a 'Major Player' in the evaluation," says Ornella Urso, Research Manager at IDC. "This focus on the customer experience helps VTEX create meaningful engagements between brands and customers."

According to the IDC MarketScape, "From a customer experience standpoint, VTEX has expertise in integrating experiences across multiple channels, including digital, physical, social, chat platforms and more, and it is continuously enhancing native capabilities to improve the experience for VTEX sellers with its marketplace, including seller onboarding/experience, seller management, and promotions management."

For more information about VTEX, its commerce and marketplace capabilities, and its work with some of the world's largest brands, please visit www.vtex.com.

About IDC MarketScape:
IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

About VTEX
VTEX (NYSE: VTEX) is the enterprise digital commerce platform where global brands and retailers run their world of commerce. VTEX puts its customers' business on a fast path to growth with a complete Commerce, Marketplace, and OMS solution. VTEX helps global companies build, manage and deliver native and advanced B2B, B2C, and Marketplace commerce experiences with unprecedented time-to-market and without complexity.

As a leader in digital commerce platforms, VTEX is trusted by more than 2,600 customers, including Ab Inbev, Carrefour, Colgate, Motorola, and Whirlpool, having over 3,200 active online stores across 38 countries (as of FY ended on December 31st, 2022). For more information, visit www.vtex.com.

CONTACT: Rachel Goodwill for VTEX, [email protected]

favicon.png?sn=FL00859&sd=2023-05-16 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vtex-named-a-major-player-in-idc-marketscape-worldwide-retail-commerce-platform-software-providers-2023-vendor-assessment-301825166.html

SOURCE VTEX

rt.gif?NewsItemId=FL00859&Transmission_Id=202305160800PR_NEWS_USPR_____FL00859&DateId=20230516
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.