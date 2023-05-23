%3Cb%3EWag%21%3C%2Fb%3E(Wag! Group Co., Nasdaq: PET), which strives to be the number one platform for Pet Parents, offering on-demand access to five-star pet care, pet insurance options, premium pet products, and expert pet advice, is proud to announce the launch of Specialty Services, a groundbreaking feature that empowers Pet Caregivers on the Wag! platform to engage in over two dozen new service types, set their own prices, and offer unique experiences to new and existing Pet Parents.

A dog on a trail run "Excursion." Pet Caregivers leave a report card for Pet Parents after the service has been completed (as shown right). (Photo: Business Wire)

With Specialty Services, Pet Caregivers now have the flexibility to tailor their offerings based on the specific needs and preferences of each family, providing a truly personalized pet care experience. Examples of Specialty Services include Grooming, Bath Time, Park Visits, Trail Running, Dog Photography, and Nail Trimming, among others. Pet Caregivers can select one or more of these services and tailor them to the specific needs of each pet they care for. Services can be booked alone, or as an add on to a walk, overnight care, or drop-in service. This level of customization enables Pet Caregivers to provide a more personalized experience, resulting in happier pets and Pet Parents.

“We are thrilled to introduce Specialty Services, which is a significant milestone in our mission to provide the best paw-ssible pet care solutions,” said Garrett Smallwood, CEO of Wag!. “This feature empowers Pet Caregivers to showcase their expertise, creativity, and passion, while giving Pet Parents even more options to customize their pet’s care. It’s a win-win for our entire community.”

Olivia, a Pet Caregiver who uses Wag!, who is excited about the launch of Specialty Services, stated, “I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to offer my clients even more personalized care through Specialty Services. As a Pet Caregiver who is passionate about dog grooming and trail running, I’m excited to showcase these skills and offer them to clients who are looking for a more customized experience for their pets.”

Specialty Services is now available to the entire Wag! community. Pet Parents can browse and book Specialty Services directly from their Wag! App and Pet Caregivers can set their service types, availability, and prices from their profile. For more information, visit the Wag! website.

About Wag! Group Co.

Wag! Group Co. strives to be the #1 platform for busy Pet Parents. The Wag! app offers access to 5-star dog walking, sitting, and one-on-one training from its community of 450,000 pet caregivers nationwide. In addition, Wag! Group Co. operates Petted, the nation’s largest pet insurance comparison marketplace, Dog+Food+Advisor, one of the most visited and trusted pet food review platforms, maxbone, a digital platform for modern pet essentials, and Furmacy, software to simplify pet prescriptions. For more information, visit wag.co.

