Ranpak Named 2023 SEAL Sustainable Innovation Award Winner

56 minutes ago
Ranpak+Holdings+Corp. (“Ranpak”) (NYSE: PACK), a global leader of environmentally sustainable, paper-based packaging solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains, today announced its selection as a winner of the 2023 SEAL Business Sustainability Award in the Sustainable Innovation category. The SEAL Awards recognize companies across the globe that make positive and measurable contributions to sustainability through innovative initiatives.

This year’s award recognizes Ranpak’s sustainable packaging and automation solutions. By aligning the future of automation with the circular economy, Ranpak creates working environments that are good for people and the planet. Their innovations include new automation product launches aimed at minimizing material waste and energy consumption in packaging. Investments in next-generation materials and technologies have further bolstered the company’s commitment to the recyclability and circularity of its offerings.

“Ranpak’s mission is to deliver sustainable protective packaging solutions that help improve supply chain performance and costs, reduce environmental impact, and support a variety of growing business needs globally. Since our founding, we have been delivering the highest quality of paper-based packaging while advancing our commitment to sustainability,” said Omar Asali, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer of Ranpak. “We are honored to earn this SEAL Sustainable Innovation Award in recognition of our efforts to provide sustainable and effective solutions to our customers and to their stakeholders around the world.”

About Ranpak

Founded in 1972, Ranpak's goal was to create the first environmentally responsible system to protect products during shipment. Ranpak’s mission is to deliver sustainable packaging solutions that help improve supply chain performance and costs, reduce environmental impact, and support a variety of growing business needs globally. The development and improvement of materials, systems and total solution concepts have earned Ranpak a reputation as an innovative leader in e-commerce and industrial supply chain solutions. Ranpak is headquartered in Concord Township, Ohio and has approximately 850 employees. Additional information about Ranpak can be found on its website: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ranpak.com.

