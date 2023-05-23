SUNNYVALE, Calif., May 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Matterport, Inc. ( MTTR), the leading spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world, today announced that it is scheduled to participate in the following investor conferences:



J.P. Morgan 51st Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference

Wednesday, May 24, 2023

Location: Boston, MA

Jefferies Software Conference

Wednesday, May 31, 2023

Location: Newport Beach, CA

2023 Cantor Fitzgerald Tech Conference

Thursday, June 15, 2023

Location: New York, NY

About Matterport

Matterport, Inc. ( MTTR) is leading the digital transformation of the built world. Our groundbreaking spatial data platform turns buildings into data to make nearly every space more valuable and accessible. Millions of buildings in more than 177 countries have been transformed into immersive Matterport digital twins to improve every part of the building lifecycle from planning, construction, and operations to documentation, appraisal and marketing. Learn more at Matterport.com and visit our Discover page to browse a collection of digital twins captured by our customers.

Investor Contact:

Mike Knapp

[email protected]