Freightos to Announce Q1 2023 Financial Results on Tuesday, May 23, 2023

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

JERUSALEM, May 16, 2023

JERUSALEM, May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Freightos (Nasdaq: CRGO), a leading vendor-neutral booking and payment platform for the international freight industry, today announced it will report its financial results for the Q1 2023 fiscal quarter on Tuesday, May 23, 2023. Freightos' management will host a webcast and conference call to discuss the results that morning at 8:30 a.m. EDT.

Freightos_Logo.jpg

Information about Freightos' financial results, including a link to the live webcast, will be available on Freightos' investor relations website at freightos.com/investors. The call may be accessed via Zoom or a dial-in number. An archived webcast will be available on Freightos' Investor Relations website following the call. Questions submitted in advance to [email protected] will be prioritized during the call, but questions may also be submitted via Zoom during the call. Please note that registration is required to attend. To register for this conference call, please use this link. Registrants will receive confirmation with dial-in details.

Full Link: https://freightos.zoom.us/webinar/register/9116837155606/WN_wgllXFEJQ7ec2SepnXLRvQ

About Freightos

Freightos® operates a leading, vendor-neutral booking and payment platform for international freight. Freightos' platform supports supply chain efficiency and agility by enabling real-time procurement of ocean and air shipping across more than ten thousand importers/exporters, thousands of forwarders, and dozens of airlines and ocean carriers.

Freightos.com is a premier digital international freight marketplace for importers and exporters for instant pricing, booking, and shipment management. Thousands of SMBs and enterprises have sourced shipping services via Freightos across dozens of logistics service providers.

WebCargo® by Freightos is a leading global freight platform connecting carriers and forwarders. In particular, it is the largest air cargo eBooking platform, enabling simple and efficient freight pricing and booking between thousands of freight forwarders, including the top twenty global freight forwarders, and hundreds of airlines, ocean liners and trucking carriers. Airlines on the platform represent over a third of global air cargo capacity. WebCargo also offers software as a service for forwarders to facilitate digital freight rate management, quoting, and online sales.

Freightos Data calculates the Freightos Baltic Index, the industry's key daily benchmark of container shipping prices, the Freightos Air Index, as well as other market intelligence products, including Freightos Terminal, that improve supply chain decision-making, planning, and pricing transparency.

Freightos is a widely recognized logistics technology leader with a worldwide presence and a broad customer network.

Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with offices around the world, Freightos is a Nasdaq-listed company trading under Nasdaq:CRGO. More information is available at freightos.com/investors.

Contact Details

Investor Relations:
Eytan Buchman
[email protected]

Press Contact:
Tali Aronsky
[email protected]

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1829748/Freightos_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=LN01659&sd=2023-05-16 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/freightos-to-announce-q1-2023-financial-results-on-tuesday-may-23-2023-301825758.html

SOURCE Freightos

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LN01659&Transmission_Id=202305160830PR_NEWS_USPR_____LN01659&DateId=20230516
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.