LOS ANGELES, May 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crown Electrokinetics Corp. ( CRKN) ("Crown" or the "Company"), a leading smart glass technology company and an expert in both designing and installing distributed antenna systems (DAS) and constructing fiber optic networks, today reported highlights from its first quarter 2023 conference call.

Doug Croxall, Crown’s CEO, shared with the Company’s shareholders recent progress on the developments within the Fiber Optics Division as well as the Electrokinetic Film Division.

Call highlights:

  • Crown has been granted Nasdaq listing extension till August 28, 2023
  • Recent completion of 7 foot x 2 foot Generation 1 Smart Window Insert prototype
  • Crown Fiber Optics signed its fourth contract, a three-year contract covering fiber construction in the northwest region
  • Restructuring of balance sheet to retire, repay or reduce debt

Investors can access the Earnings Call at the Company’s Website or by Clicking this link: https://ir.crownek.com/

About Crown Electrokinetics

Crown is a smart glass technology company and the creator of our Smart Window Insert and an expert in both designing and installing distributed antenna systems (DAS) and constructing fiber optic networks.

Safe Harbor Statement:

Statements in this news release may be "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements that express our intentions, beliefs, expectations, strategies, predictions, or any other statements relating to our future activities or other future events or conditions. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about our business based, in part, on assumptions made by management. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may, and are likely to, differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this news release and Crown Electrokinetics Corporation undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this news release.

This press release does not constitute a public offer of any securities for sale. Any securities offered privately will not be or have not been registered under the Act and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration requirements.

Crown Electrokinetics

IR Email: [email protected]

Source: Crown Electrokinetics: www.crownek.com

