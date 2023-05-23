RLJ Lodging Trust (the “Company”) (NYSE: RLJ) today announced that it successfully recast its $600.0 million senior unsecured revolving credit facility (the “Revolver”) and entered into a new $225.0 million senior unsecured term loan (the “Term Loan”).

“These transactions underscore our approach to prudently managing our balance sheet by continuing to improve the laddering of our maturities and reducing our floating interest rate exposure in an uncertain environment,” commented Leslie D. Hale, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Being able to add incremental flexibility while extending our maturity profile is a testament to our strong lender relationships. With these further enhancements to our balance sheet, we remain extremely well-positioned to continue to execute on our growth initiatives.”

The amendment to the Revolver extends the maturity to May 2027 with an option to extend up to one additional year. The new $225 million Term Loan matures in May 2026, and has two, one-year extension options to May 2028. The proceeds from the new Term Loan were used to repay two term loans maturing in January 2024. In addition to improving the Company’s debt maturity profile, the amendment includes certain modifications to enhance flexibility and retain the pricing grid from the prior facility.

Additionally, the Company remained active in managing interest rate risk and executed $250.0 million in interest rate swaps with a weighted average rate of 2.88%.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio currently consists of 96 hotels with approximately 21,200 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

