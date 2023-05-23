Boxlight+Corporation (Nasdaq: BOXL), a leading provider of interactive technology, digital signage, classroom audio, campus communication, and services today announced that it has achieved the Education Services Partner Specialization in Google Cloud Partner Advantage. By earning the Partner Specialization, EOS Education has proven their capability and capacity in building customer solutions in the Education Services field using Google Cloud technology.

Partner Advantage is designed to provide Google Cloud customers with qualified partners that have demonstrated technical proficiency and proven success in specialized solution and service areas.

Partners who specialize in Education Services train educators on the use of Google technology in the classroom and lead schools through transformative change by providing guidance in vision, learning approach, culture, and community.

Since joining Google Cloud Partner Advantage in 2021, EOS Education has developed and facilitated thousands of professional development courses to support teachers and school staff on best practices for using Google platforms in the classroom efficiently and with confidence. Their dedication to providing dynamic interactive learning experiences has endeared them to districts and schools across the country.

“We rely on Google Cloud to streamline instruction for teachers. Our achievement of the Google Cloud Education Specialization recognizes our strategies to evaluate instructional priorities and provide relevant training on Google Workspace tools to meet the needs of all learners,” stated Christine Hall, Training and Development Specialist, EOS Education.

“Google training has become an essential component in modern education, empowering students and teachers with digital skills necessary to thrive in a technology driven world. EOS Education has recognized and embraced Google tools and techniques, providing high-quality training for clients to unlock new opportunities to learn, collaborate and innovate in their classrooms using the Google suite. Google is an important part of the education landscape and this investment into achieving this specialization was critical for Boxlight so our customers have the highest-quality Google training experience,” commented Karen Adams, Senior Vice President for Professional Services, EOS Education.

To learn more about the award-winning EOS Education professional development services, including Google courses, go to www.boxlight.com.

