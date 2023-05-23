EOS Education Achieves the Education Partner Specialization in Google Cloud Partner Advantage

Boxlight+Corporation (Nasdaq: BOXL), a leading provider of interactive technology, digital signage, classroom audio, campus communication, and services today announced that it has achieved the Education Services Partner Specialization in Google Cloud Partner Advantage. By earning the Partner Specialization, EOS Education has proven their capability and capacity in building customer solutions in the Education Services field using Google Cloud technology.

Partner Advantage is designed to provide Google Cloud customers with qualified partners that have demonstrated technical proficiency and proven success in specialized solution and service areas.

Partners who specialize in Education Services train educators on the use of Google technology in the classroom and lead schools through transformative change by providing guidance in vision, learning approach, culture, and community.

Since joining Google Cloud Partner Advantage in 2021, EOS Education has developed and facilitated thousands of professional development courses to support teachers and school staff on best practices for using Google platforms in the classroom efficiently and with confidence. Their dedication to providing dynamic interactive learning experiences has endeared them to districts and schools across the country.

“We rely on Google Cloud to streamline instruction for teachers. Our achievement of the Google Cloud Education Specialization recognizes our strategies to evaluate instructional priorities and provide relevant training on Google Workspace tools to meet the needs of all learners,” stated Christine Hall, Training and Development Specialist, EOS Education.

“Google training has become an essential component in modern education, empowering students and teachers with digital skills necessary to thrive in a technology driven world. EOS Education has recognized and embraced Google tools and techniques, providing high-quality training for clients to unlock new opportunities to learn, collaborate and innovate in their classrooms using the Google suite. Google is an important part of the education landscape and this investment into achieving this specialization was critical for Boxlight so our customers have the highest-quality Google training experience,” commented Karen Adams, Senior Vice President for Professional Services, EOS Education.

To learn more about the award-winning EOS Education professional development services, including Google courses, go to www.boxlight.com.

About Boxlight Corporation

Boxlight Corporation (Nasdaq: BOXL) is a leading provider of interactive technology, digital signage, and campus audio, and services under its award-winning brands Mimio®, Clevertouch® Technologies, FrontRow, and EOS Education. The Company aims to improve engagement and communication in diverse business and education environments. Boxlight develops, sells, and services its integrated solution suite including interactive displays, digital signage, collaboration software, supporting accessories and professional services. For more information about the Boxlight story, visit http%3A%2F%2Fwww.boxlight.com%2C https%3A%2F%2Fwww.clevertouch.com, and https%3A%2F%2Fwww.gofrontrow.com%2F.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain information about Boxlight's view of its future expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from historical results or those indicated by these forward-looking statements because of a variety of factors including, but not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with its ability to maintain and grow its business, variability of operating results, its development and introduction of new products and services, marketing and other business development initiatives, competition in the industry, etc. Boxlight encourages you to review other factors that may affect its future results in Boxlight’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

