Claro Enterprise Solutions Announces Enterprise Cloud Connect Now Available in AWS Marketplace

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

MIRAMAR, Fla., May 16, 2023

MIRAMAR, Fla. , May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Claro Enterprise Solutions is thrilled to announce that its comprehensive Enterprise Cloud Connect solution is now available in AWS Marketplace , a curated digital catalog from Amazon Web Services (AWS) that customers can use to find, buy, deploy, and manage third-party software, data, and services to build solutions and run their businesses. As more organizations continue to move their applications to the cloud, the need for a dynamic, cloud-enabled wide area network (WAN) deployment with secure connectivity, privacy, and security has become essential.

Claro_Enterprise_Solutions_Cloud_Connect_Logo.jpg

The availability of Enterprise Cloud Connect in AWS Marketplace offers a significant advantage to customers who prefer to purchase services through their existing AWS account. This move will provide even more customers with a seamless and secure cloud connection and simplify the process of deploying a hybrid networking solution.

The Enterprise Cloud Connect solution is a value-added service for new or existing multiprotocol label switching (MPLS) customers that allows for seamless, quick and cost-effective access to private or public cloud services by leveraging the MPLS network's privacy and security features in dynamic cloud environments. With cloud computing technology integration, it can improve application performance and simplify hybrid networking while reducing time-consuming administrative functions.

The benefits include a private, dedicated connection, centralized network management, fast service ordering and delivery, flat rates with no overage fees, an extended worldwide footprint, high availability with a 99.95% uptime SLA, 24x7 single point of contact helpdesk, and resolution time SLAs.

About Claro Enterprise Solutions, LLC
Claro Enterprise Solutions, LLC, a subsidiary of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: AMX) is a global integrator with over 20 years of experience and your partner for managing secure-by-design cybersecurity and information technology solutions adapted to your business requirements. Choose Claro Enterprise Solutions and scale your enterprise using industry-leading partners and experienced specialists to support your operations day and night. Secure. Compliant. Connected.

Media Contact
Alessandra Assenza
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=FL01754&sd=2023-05-16 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/claro-enterprise-solutions-announces-enterprise-cloud-connect-now-available-in-aws-marketplace-301825844.html

SOURCE Claro Enterprise Solutions

rt.gif?NewsItemId=FL01754&Transmission_Id=202305160900PR_NEWS_USPR_____FL01754&DateId=20230516
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.