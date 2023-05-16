COUNTRY STAR MITCHELL TENPENNY AND PREVACID ANNOUNCE "BEAT THE BURN" - A LIVE TIK TOK CONCERT TO SING AWAY STRESS

PR Newswire

NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 16, 2023

Tune In To Hear Tenpenny Debut Stress Inspired Singles In Real Time

NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Did you know that stress is a leading cause of frequent heartburn? Stressburn is what we like to call it and it can be prevented with Prevacid 24HR.

Country Star Mitchell Tenpenny announces live Tik Tok concert ahead of upcoming tour.

Country star Mitchell Tenpenny is teaming up with Prevacid - a leader in frequent heartburn prevention - to host "Beat the Burn," a live Tik Tok concert dedicated to singing stressburn away. Inspired by his own experience with stressburn, Tenpenny will take to his Tik Tok channel to sing about real life stressors - in real time.

And for those of you in Nashville, get ready because Prevacid will be popping up around town to give away VIP tickets to attend in-person. A lucky few will win the opportunity to attend the exclusive live event with Tenpenny and sing along as we Beat the Burn before he takes off for a summer of touring.

From past dating dilemmas to bad bosses to the stress of going on tour, Tenpenny is not holding back when it comes to stressburn topics and will be creating stress inspired singles on the fly, inspired by both his own interactions and the audience's experiences.

"I'm super excited to be partnering with Prevacid to bring you our Beat The Burn concert," says Tenpenny. "We'll talk, we'll sing, and we'll destress with Prevacid - because frequent heartburn is no joke. I hope you all tune in!"

Even better! Prevacid and Tenpenny will be giving away tickets to Jason Aldean's Highway Desperado Tour, where he will serve as direct support, throughout the livestream. All you have to do is tune in, drop a comment about your own stressburn and follow @prevacid24hr on Tik Tok and you could be on your way seeing M10's hot summer concert in person. There is nothing stressful about that!

"We are thrilled to have Tenpenny as a partner. As a frequent heartburn sufferer himself, he gets how debilitating it can be," adds Kristen Verkaik, Prevacid Senior Brand Manager. "Stressburn, as we like to call it, can be painful but with Prevacid 24HR, you can curb the burn in advance and protect yourself against frequent stress induced heartburn beforehand."

Make sure to set a reminder for May 24th at 8 pm CT and tune into @M10penny on Tik Tok to Beat the Burn. In the meantime, don't forget to check out Prevacid 24Hr at www.Prevacid24HR.com to learn more about frequent heartburn and how Prevacid can help.*

*Use Prevacid 24HR for 14 days to treat frequent heartburn. Not for immediate relief.

About Perrigo
Perrigo Company plc (NYSE; TASE: PRGO) is dedicated to making lives better by bringing "Quality, Affordable Self-care Products™" that consumers trust everywhere they are sold. The Company is a leading provider of over-the-counter health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. Visit Perrigo online at http://www.perrigo.com.

About Mitchell Tenpenny
Mitchell is a multi-faceted entertainer: singer, songwriter, producer and performer. Since the release of his debut 3X platinum-certified No 1 hit single, "Drunk Me," he's set new standards for breakout success in country music. He was recently recognized for surpassing the One Billion streams threshold, now surpassing 1.5 Billion global streams. Mitchell's new album This Is The Heavy contains the platinum-selling #1 hit "Truth About You," a song that made chart history with shortest span between #1 songs since 1982 with just three weeks since his last chart topper. "Truth About You" followed Mitchell's co-penned #1 collaboration with labelmate Chris Young on the ACM Music Event nominated "At The End Of A Bar."

