CarMax Drives Social Impact and Sustainability Efforts for All Stakeholders

Author's Avatar
59 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / May 16, 2023 / CarMax, Inc. (

NYSE:KMX, Financial), the nation's largest retailer of used cars, announced the release of its 2023 Responsibility Report. The report features expanded disclosures regarding CarMax's environmental, social and governance priorities, including details on the company's relevant climate-related risks and opportunities in a manner aligned with the recommendations of the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD). In addition, the report provides updates on several key initiatives, including progress on meeting 2025 greenhouse gas emissions reduction goals, enhancements to the company's diversity and inclusion program, and the company's expanded impact on local communities.

"We are excited to share our 2023 Responsibility Report, which outlines the meaningful progress we have made over the last year in our social impact and sustainability efforts," said Bill Nash, CEO of CarMax. "There are many notable developments outlined in this report, and we are particularly proud of our associate culture that thrives with inclusivity increasingly at its center, our enhanced disclosure and transparency on climate-related issues, and the tangible impact we are making in our local communities. Thanks to these efforts, we are confident that we are well-positioned to contribute to a better society for everyone and drive the long-term sustainable value of CarMax for all our stakeholders."

A few key initiatives that are outlined further in the report include:
  • CarMax initiated an intensive process to identify and align on the company's climate-related risks and opportunities, allowing for enhanced disclosure and improved management of the business and long-term planning, as well as ensuring CarMax remains well-positioned to comply with potential climate-related reporting mandates.
  • CarMax finalized its greenhouse gas reduction roadmap, which clearly outlines the company's path to achieving its 2025 climate goal to reduce Scope 1 and Scope 2 greenhouse gas emissions by 50% as compared to the 2018 baseline. The reduction roadmap also serves as a guide for CarMax as it identifies and pursues projects that will reduce its carbon footprint.
  • CarMax made meaningful progress in 2022 by reducing greenhouse gas emissions by more than 10% as measured by its 2025 goal.
  • CarMax remains focused on the intention to become the leading retailer of used electric vehicles (EVs) in the industry and this year focused on continually improving its ability to recondition a broader range of hybrid and EV models, to assess used batteries, and to profitably acquire, price, and sell used EVs. Additionally, through subsidiary Edmunds and on CarMax.com, CarMax has meaningfully enhanced its focus on educational content aimed at informing and supporting first-time EV and hybrid vehicle owners.
  • CarMax increased its ethnic and racial diversity in leadership positions from 29% in FY22 to 30.7% in FY23. Over the same period, the company increased female representation in leadership positions from 23.4% to 24.2%.
  • CarMax formalized its supplier diversity plan with a multi-year roadmap to ensure that vendors have equal opportunities to do business with the company.
  • CarMax has embedded several ESG metrics into its Annual Incentive Bonus Plan, including greenhouse gas reduction and diversity and inclusion training goals.
  • In FY23, the company made an even greater impact on its communities, with 100% of company locations participating in local volunteering events and $10 million invested through The CarMax Foundation and the company's corporate philanthropy efforts.

About CarMax
CarMax, the nation's largest retailer of used autos, revolutionized the automotive retail industry by driving integrity, honesty and transparency in every interaction. The company offers a truly personalized experience with the option for customers to do as much, or as little, online and in-store as they want. During the fiscal year ended February 28, 2023, CarMax sold approximately 810,000 used vehicles and 590,000 wholesale vehicles at its auctions. In addition, CarMax Auto Finance originated nearly $9 billion in receivables during fiscal 2023, adding to its nearly $17 billion portfolio. CarMax has over 240 stores, more than 30,000 associates, and is proud to have been recognized for 19 consecutive years as one of the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For®. CarMax is committed to making a positive impact on people, communities and the environment. Learn more in the 2023 Responsibility Report. For more information, visit www.carmax.com.

Media Contact:
CarMax Public Relations
(855) 887-2915

c614fc8a-b5c9-4f84-a4ab-4e65bbc2b59d.png

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from 3BL Alerts on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: 3BL Alerts
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/3bl-alerts
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE: 3BL Alerts



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/755247/CarMax-Drives-Social-Impact-and-Sustainability-Efforts-for-All-Stakeholders

img.ashx?id=755247

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.